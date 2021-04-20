BlueClaws Unveil Jersey Shore SAFE; Health & Safety Protocols for 2021 Season

April 20, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The Jersey Shore BlueClaws are preparing to open the gates for fans this summer with fan safety at the forefront. The team unveiled their Jersey Shore SAFE (Safety Awareness for Fan Enjoyment) plan that details the safety and sanitation procedures that will be in place for the 2021 season.

"After 614 days, we are so excited to welcome fans back to the ballpark. Our goal remains to provide a top level of family entertainment and we are committed to doing so in a safe way," said Team President Joe Ricciutti. "We have put together a comprehensive, multi-point plan that we feel best achieves that goal."

The Jersey Shore SAFE initiative is broken up into several categories, detailed below.

Fan Movement

Entrance Procedures: Gates will open 95 minutes prior to first pitch, 30 minutes earlier than in previous years. For example, gates will open to the general public at 5:30 pm for a 7:05 pm game. This will help spread out entry times for fans and limit time spent on lines. Season ticket holders with early entrance can still enter 30 minutes before the general public (5:00 pm for a 7:05 pm game).

Plaza and Gate Procedures: Fans will be spread out for entry at both the OceanFirst Bank Third Base Gate and the Toyota World of Lakewood First Base Gate with the appropriate signage and markers. Fans without tickets will flow through to the Box Office via a separate line from fans with tickets.

Seating Options: Fans with tickets in the seating bowl will be spread out in socially-distant pods in groups of two through six (each pod size at each game is subject to availability). Each pod will be at least six feet from any other seating pods. Additionally, fans will be able to purchase private picnic tables, high-top tables, and lawn pods that will be located around the expansive 360-degree concourse.

Mask Policy: Per Major League Baseball rules, masks are required for fans ages two and up at all times while in the facility except when eating or drinking in the fan's assigned seating location.

Contact Points

Mobile Ticketing: Fans will be able to access their tickets on their mobile device by logging into their TicketReturn account at any time. Tickets can be shared via email and text as well.

Mobile Concession Ordering: Fans will have the option of ordering concession food via their mobile device. Additional details will be shared when available.

Food & Beverage

Concession Footprint: The BlueClaws will utilize the 360-degrees of the stadium concourse to best serve a variety of food and drink options for fan convenience and minimizing lines at the concession stands.

Vendors: Masked ballpark vendors will bring concession options to fans to limit the need to roam the stadium for food and drink.

Stadium Sanitation

General Sanitation: The ballpark will undergo a significant clean after each game, at the conclusion of each homestand, and again before the next homestand begins.

In-Game Procedures: The Clean Team will roam the ballpark throughout the game to sanitize areas that have been left vacant.

Restrooms: Restrooms will be consistently sanitized by the cleaning crew throughout each game. Every-other urinal in men's rooms will be blocked off to ensure social distancing.

Hand Sanitizing Stations: Hand sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the concourse for fans.

Boardwalk Games and Mini Golf: Game pieces (such as rings for Ring Toss, darts from Balloon Darts, and clubs from the mini golf course) will be sanitized between uses.

Other Mobile Enjoyment Options

Catch of the Day Game Program: The game program will go digital this year and fans will be able to read from their mobile devices.

Merchandise Options: The Claws Cove will be limited to 15 shoppers at any time. Fans will be able to arrange pick-up of items within the store of items ordered before the game if desired.

Additional information can be found online at BlueClaws.com/SAFE.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. From 2001 thru 2019, over 7.7 million fans came out to see BlueClaws games at the Jersey Shore.

Tickets for all 2021 home games are now available online.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from April 20, 2021

BlueClaws Unveil Jersey Shore SAFE; Health & Safety Protocols for 2021 Season - Jersey Shore BlueClaws

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.