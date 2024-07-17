BlueClaws to Host Toy Drive as Part of Christmas in July on July 25th

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws have partnered with Wingman Planning and the Wingman Foundation and will host a Christmas in July Toy Drive at the game on Thursday, July 25th at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Fans are encouraged to bring unwrapped toys and gift cards to the ballpark that night that can be dropped off at tables outside the gates. Toys will then be distributed to families and organizations in need by the Wingman Foundation during the holiday season.

"Christmas in July is going to be an exciting night and it's also going to be a very meaningful night at the ballpark," said Jim McNamara, Executive Director of BlueClaws Charities. "We thank the Wingman Foundation for their support and thank BlueClaws fans in advance for their support of this toy drive."

Christmas In July at ShoreTown Ballpark is presented by the New Jersey Lottery and includes post-game fireworks!

BlueClaws players will be wearing special jerseys that will be auctioned off with proceeds to benefit BlueClaws Charities. There will be pictures with Santa, music, special promotions, and much more.

It's also a Thirsty Thursday with $2 Coors & Coors Light cans in the Sand Bar and concourse wide. The BlueClaws have their Thirsty Thursday Club, through which fans can receive 10 undated Thursday tickets that can be used in any denomination across the BlueClaws three remaining Thirsty Thursdays this year. Click here for additional information.

BlueClaws Charities is the official 501c3 organization of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. Each year, BlueClaws Charities hands out grants to a series of area non-profit organizations from around the Jersey Shore community. Fundraising comes from a nightly 50/50, jersey auctions, and other ventures.

