BlueClaws to Host Job Fair on January 25th at ShoreTown Ballpark

January 6, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The Jersey Shore BlueClaws will host a Job Fair at ShoreTown Ballpark on Saturday, January 25th from 9 am to 2 pm. The team is once again hiring a group of hard-working, energetic professionals for a wide variety of gameday staff positions for the 2025 season.

"We have had a tremendous group of gameday staff members every season and we look forward to continuing that tradition in 2025," said BlueClaws General Manager Bob McLane. "Providing a top-notch fan experience relies on our gameday staff and we look forward to welcoming new members to the family this year."

Positions are available in a wide variety of departments: Game Day Operations (box office, security, parking, bat boys, Boardwalk game attendants), Concourse Level Food & Beverage (cashiers, food runners, cooks, portable cart operators, picnic attendants and grill cooks, kitchen positions, and more), Suite Level Food & Beverage (bartenders, suite servers, food runners, and party deck attendants), Back-of-House Food & Beverage (both day and nighttime warehouse positions), Merchandise/Retail (Claws Cove positions), Production (camera operators, music & audio positions, instant replay, and PA-announcer), Promotions (including on-field emcee, Claws Crew team members, and mascot performers), Grounds Crew, and Clean Team.

All positions are part-time and begin with on-boarding and training in March. Opening Night is set for April 8th. Positions run through the last home game in September, though there is opportunity for additional work at team and ballpark events as needed. Applicants must be 16 years of age by April 1st and pass a background check. Nights and weekends are required.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. Ticket packages, group tickets, and single-game tickets are currently on sale for the 2025 season. Additional information is available online at BlueClaws.com.

Opening Night at the Jersey Shore, presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk, is set for Tuesday, April 8th.

