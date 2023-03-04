BlueClaws Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - BlueClaws single-game tickets for the 2023 season are now officially on sale! Fans can order individual tickets to any 2023 BlueClaws home game online.

Helpful Links - Order Single-Game Tickets, Promotional Schedule, Fireworks Schedule, Farro's Tees Summer Concert Series, Fire Pits.

The BlueClaws open the 2023 season on Tuesday, April 11th with *Opening Night at the Jersey Shore *(Jenkinson's Boardwalk). Click here to see the full promotional schedule. Some highlights include:

- April 11th - Opening Night at the Jersey Shore (Jenkinson's Boardwalk)

- May 19th - Marvel Super Hero Night with Black Panther

- May 21st - Bark in the Park (95.9 WRAT, 100.1 WJRZ)

- June 9th - Pride Night (Coca-Cola)

- June 10th - Irish Heritage Night (New Jersey Natural Gas)

- June 11th - Salute to Dad's Day

- June 24th - Marvel Super Hero Night with Spider-Man

- July 4th - Red, White & BlueClaws with Fireworks (Camping World)

- July 6th - Military Appreciation Night (OceanFirst Bank)

- August 4th - Star Wars Night (RWJBarnabas Health)

- August 5th - Marvel Super Hero Night with Captain Marvel

- August 19th - Grateful Dead Night

Day-of-the-Week Promotions include the following:

- Thursdays - Thirsty Thursdays (95.9 WRAT & Coors Light)

- Fridays - Fireworks Fridays (with fireworks after every Friday game beginning June 2nd)

- Saturdays - Farro's Tees Summer Concert Series with concerts part of three Saturday games (click here for more).

- Sundays - Kids Eat Free (Sabrett) with Kids Club Members (Jenkinson's Boardwalk) receiving a hot dog, chips and soda (click here for more).

See you in ShoreTown!

