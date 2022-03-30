BlueClaws Set for Another Amazing Jersey Shore Summer

March 30, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release









Jersey Shore BlueClaws pitcher Adam Leverett

(Jersey Shore BlueClaws) Jersey Shore BlueClaws pitcher Adam Leverett(Jersey Shore BlueClaws)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - With the flowers set to bloom around the ballpark, the sun is about to rise on another BlueClaws summer. The 66-game home schedule kicks off on April 8th with Opening Night at the Jersey Shore, presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk. It's the 21st Opening Night in BlueClaws history and one that represents a more "normal" opening for the first time in three years.

"This is always a great time of year, but we think this opening in particular is going to extra-special," said BlueClaws Team President Joe Ricciutti. "It's been three years since the last Opening Night that felt like Opening Night - no masks, no social distancing, just a great night out for friends and family. Next Friday, and all summer, will be great."

The BlueClaws will eclipse the 8-million fan mark later this season. They enter the year just 137,446 fans shy of the milestone.

"That promises to be one of the highlights of the year," said Ricciutti. "It's a milestone that is celebrated by the 8-millionth fan and by our staff, but is really a celebration of the entire Jersey Shore community that has supported the BlueClaws so well over the last two decades."

The biggest upgrade to the ballpark this year comes upstairs with the all-new Blue Wave Bar. This full-service bar/restaurant will be open to every fan at every game. Set to a Jersey Shore-themed coastal décor, the Blue Wave Bar will feature select food items unavailable anywhere else in the ballpark like fried calamari, clam strips, and a crab cake sandwich.

"Over the last several years, we have worked hard to bring the look and feel of the Jersey Shore to the ballpark. We started by adding mini golf and boardwalk games to the park in 2018. Last year, we debuted the Sand Bar, a fun outdoor food and drink space with live music. Now, we're excited to open a new bar and restaurant, the Blue Wave Bar, inside on the second level," said Ricciutti.

Fans with season tickets, half-season tickets, 10-game partial plans, and 5-game mini plans will receive 10% off their orders in the Blue Wave Bar (certain exclusions apply).

The BlueClaws have added to a wide-ranging beer menu with...their own! In partnership with Heavy Reel Brewing Company of Seaside Heights, the BlueClaws launched Reel Claw last week. A 5% ABV Session IPA, Reel Claw is brewed with an oat and wheat heavy grist bill and hopped with Citra and Mosaic. The end result is flavors and aromas of tropical citrus and summer melon. Reel Claw is available around the ballpark including in the Blue Wave Bar. Outside the stadium, it's available at Heavy Reel Brewing and select locations around the area.

The best of the Jersey Shore elements remain around the ballpark. The Manasquan Bank Mini Golf Course in right field is a 9-hole family course that is open at every game. Each hole honors a former BlueClaws player including holes for Ryan Howard, Cole Hamels, and Carlos Ruiz.

The Boardwalk in centerfield consists of five popular boardwalk favorites like Hoop Shot, Balloon Darts, Cat Rack, Goblet Toss, and Ring Toss. The area is open at every game and is integrated into several BlueClaws ticket offerings.

"Boardwalk Bundle tickets are our most popular group offering," said Bob McLane, BlueClaws Sr. VP of Ticket Sales & Service. "In addition to a great seat at the ballpark, fans get boardwalk game tickets, a hot dog, soda and novelty ice cream. It's the best of the Jersey Shore in one great package."

5 & 10-Game Membership Plans also provide the full Jersey Shore experience, with fans getting dinner, dessert, and boardwalk game tickets at each game in their plan.

"These packages really provide the most bang for the fan's buck," said McLane. "These packages are built around the biggest games of the season and provide the best value to our fans."

The Theme Night calendar has several staples like Bark in the Park (May 7th), Father's Day at the Ballpark (June 19th), Military Appreciation Night (July 7th), Irish Heritage Night (July 9th), and BruceClaws Night (July 23rd). Star Wars Night (August 5th) returns this year and the BlueClaws will also soon announce Marvel Nights and other additions to their Theme Night calendar.

Fireworks shows follow games on Opening Night, July 4th, and Fridays beginning in June. Thirsty Thursdays return with $2 Coors & Coors Light cans in the Sand Bar and ballpark-wide. Sundays are Kids Club days where members eat free. Kids Run the Bases after every game.

"That's one of my favorite parts of every game," said Ricciutti. "We always see the kids with ear-to-ear grins as they get to run around on the same field our players use every day. We're capping a night full of memories with maybe the best one!"

The RWJBarnabas Health Promo Zone will be open at Friday, Saturday and Sunday games. Located next to The Boardwalk, the Promo Zone will feature games and fun for kids that will run throughout the game.

On the field, the BlueClaws will play for the second season as the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, debuting the new name and logos in October of 2020 at Convention Hall in Asbury Park. It will also be the second season the BlueClaws play as the High-A affiliate of the Phillies after being the Low-A affiliate since their 2001 inception.

"Family time at the Jersey Shore. A great ballgame with some future Phillies stars," said Ricciutti. "What could be better?

"Let's get it started!"

