BlueClaws Set Dates for Three Key Theme Nights

January 13, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws announced dates for three key Theme Nights - First Responders Night, Military Appreciation Night, and Salute to Heroes Night.

The dates are as follows:

First Responders Night - Thursday, June 12th (presented by RWJBarnabas Health)

Military Appreciation Night - Thursday, July 24th (presented by OceanFirst Bank)

Salute to Heroes Night - Saturday, August 9th (presented by Farro's Tees)

For additional information on bringing out a group for these games - police departments, fire departments, EMS groups, military organizations, or veterans groups - call Jim McNamara, at 732-415-2202. Military Appreciation Night Jersey Ceremony

The BlueClaws will once again honor military heroes through a special post-game ceremony after the July 24th Military Appreciation Night game and the team is now collecting nominations of military heroes to be recognized that night. Military Appreciation Night is presented by OceanFirst Bank.

Through this program, which recognizes servicemen and servicewomen that are no longer with us, fans are asked to describe the reasons, with information about their service, as to why these heroes are most deserving.

The BlueClaws will select a group of heroes from the nominations. Each hero will have their name on the back of one special jersey worn by the BlueClaws at the Military Appreciation Night game. After that game, each player or coach will present the jersey to the respective families on the field. Group Options

The BlueClaws have a wide variety of opportunities for groups at the ballpark, including food-inclusive hospitality areas, luxury suites, fundraising, Boardwalk Bundles, standard outings, and more!

