BlueClaws, RWJBarnabas Health Partner on January 18th Blood Drive

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws and RWJBarnabas Health will partner on a Blood Drive at FirstEnergy Park on Tuesday, January 18th from 11:30 am until 5:30 pm.

Pre-registration is strongly recommended and can be made or calling 732-235-8100 ext 221 or 248. There is limited availability within each 15-minute time slot to ensure social distancing protocols will be followed. While the need for blood is typically highest in the summer, the COVID-19 pandemic has further depleted the blood supply, making drives like these all the more important.

All donors are instructed to eat and drink prior to the donation and to bring a photo ID. Masks or cloth face coverings are required for entry. Those that have been exposed to or cared for a positive COVID-19 patient within 28 days prior to the drive are not eligible to donate.

A screening will take place on the ground level before donors enter the lobby outside the ballpark.

All donors will receive two FREE BlueClaws tickets for the 2022 season and be entered to WIN a $50.00 gift card and a BlueClaws VIP experience for 20 people that includes a Luxury Suite and 20 Boardwalk and Mini Golf passes.

