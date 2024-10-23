BlueClaws Release 2025 Home Game Times

October 23, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws have released their 2025 home game times, with Opening Night at the Jersey Shore set for Tuesday, April 8th at 6:35 pm against the Aberdeen IronBirds (Orioles).

One change for 2025 is that all night games on Tuesdays and Wednesdays will be at 6:35 pm for the duration of the season. The only exceptions are the three Tuesday night games that precede a Wednesday 11:05 am game (Tuesday May 6th and 20th, and Tuesday, July 22nd) will start at 6:05 pm.

There are four weekday, day games, all on Wednesdays: May 7th, May 21st, and July 23rd at 11:05 am and August 6th at 12:05 pm.

Thursday and Friday games will be 6:35 pm in April and May and move to 7:05 pm in June. Saturday games will be at 4:05 pm in April and May and move to 7:05 pm in June.

All Sunday games will take place at 1:05 pm. The BlueClaws are home on both Mother's Day (May 11th) and Father's Day (June 15th).

