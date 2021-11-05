BlueClaws Release 2022 Home Game Times

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws announced game times for their home games, with Opening Night set for April 8th at 7:05 pm against the Aberdeen IronBirds (Orioles).

The BlueClaws will play 66 games at home in 2022.

Tuesday through Friday games over the first four homestands will begin at 6:35 pm, moving to 7:05 pm starting Tuesday, May 31st. Opening Night, on April 8th, is a 7:05 pm game and the lone Friday in the first two months of the season to begin at 7:05 pm.

Mondays are generally a league-wide day off with the exception of Monday, July 4th. The BlueClaws will host an Independence Day fireworks celebration with first pitch set for 7:05 pm against Hudson Valley (Yankees).

Saturday games will be at 4:05 pm in April and May, moving to 7:05 pm starting in June. All Sunday home games will begin at 1:05 pm.

The BlueClaws will host two Education Day games, with 11:05 am starts set for Wednesday, May 4th and Wednesday, May 25th. Additionally, the team will host two Camp Day games, also with 11:05 am starts. Camp Days are scheduled for Wednesday, July 6th and Wednesday, August 3rd. Games on Tuesdays preceding the Education Day and Camp Day games will begin at 6:05 pm.

The 2022 BlueClaws schedule includes 18 games against Hudson Valley (Yankees) and 15 games against Brooklyn (Mets).

2022 BlueClaws ticket packages and group outings are currently on sale. Ticket packages range from 5 &10 Game plans to season tickets. Group outings are perfect for family parties, business events, fundraising, or entertaining.

With questions about 2022 BlueClaws ticket packages or group outings, call 732-901-7000 option 3 or visit BlueClaws.com.

