BlueClaws Offices Closed for Holidays - Will Re-Open January 2nd

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - From everyone with the BlueClaws, we hope you have a happy, healthy, and safe holiday season. Our team is home enjoying the holidays with their friends and families and our offices are currently closed. We will re-open on Tuesday, January 2nd at 9:00 am.

2024 BlueClaws single-game tickets and ticket packages are currently on sale.

- Single-Game Tickets - individual tickets are currently on sale for most BlueClaws games.

- 5-Game Membership Plans - comes with tickets to five of the best games of the year with a hot dog, soda, novelty ice cream, and boardwalk game play at each game, plus a bonus ticket to Opening Night.

- 10-Game Membership Plans - comes with tickets to 10 of the best games of the year with a hot dog, soda, novelty ice cream, and boardwalk game play at each game, plus a bonus ticket to Opening Night.

- Merchandise From the Claws Cove

