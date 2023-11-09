BlueClaws Military Appreciation Night Hero Nomination Form Now Open

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws will once again honor military heroes through a special post-game ceremony after the July 11th Military Appreciation Night game and the team is now collecting nominations of military heroes to be recognized that night. Military Appreciation Night is presented by OceanFirst Bank.

Through this program, which recognizes servicemen and servicewomen that are no longer with us, fans are asked to describe the reasons, with information about their service, as to why these heroes are most deserving.

The BlueClaws will select a group of heroes from the nominations. Each hero will have their name on the back of one special jersey worn by the BlueClaws at the Military Appreciation Night game. After that game, each player or coach will present the jersey to the respective families on the field.

Fans are encouraged to fill out the form linked below.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdsCeUpXKiblrCuSGAeC5B4gZ0WuaNUICsstPaEL7zeCHap6w/viewform?usp=sf_link

"This ceremony, which we'll do for the third time this year, is one of the most moving ceremonies we've ever done and fans will see at the ballpark. These heroes represent the best of us, and we are honored to recognize their service and heroism on Military Appreciation Night," said Bob McLane, BlueClaws General Manager.

"We know there are so many worthy honorees for this program and thank everyone in advance for their nominations."

The BlueClaws have several additional 2024 military-based initiatives that are now open for fans to donate and participate.

"The BlueClaws and BlueClaws Charities are proud to work with great organizations like Wreaths Across America, Vet Tix, and OceanFirst Bank, sponsor of our Vets Night Out program, as we work throughout the year to support the military and military causes," said Jim McNamara, Executive Director of BlueClaws Charities.

Wreaths Across America Donation Package

The BlueClaws have partnered with Wreaths Across America on a program through which fans can sponsor a wreath to be laid at the gravesite of a veteran but also donate a ticket to a military member for Military Appreciation night at the ballpark.

There are two levels to the partnership:

For $18 fans will sponsor a wreath and donate a ticket for Military Appreciation Night.

For $30, fans will sponsor a wreath, donate a ticket, and receive a ticket of their own.

CLICK HERE to participate: https://www.milb.com/jersey-shore/community/programs/wreaths-across-america

Vets Night Out

Through the Vets Night Out program, presented by OceanFirst Bank, fans can donate tickets for veterans and military personnel to attend the Military Appreciation Night game at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Donation levels include Platinum (100 tickets donated for $1,000), Gold (50 tickets donated for $50, Silver (25 tickets donated for $250), and Bronze (10 tickets donated for $100). Donor benefits at each level include complimentary tickets to the Military Appreciation Night game on July 11th, among others. Platinum donors also receive a complimentary Luxury Suite outing to an April/May game in 2024, subject to availability.

CLICK HERE for additional information: https://www.milb.com/jersey-shore/community/vets-night-out

Vet Tix

The BlueClaws have a limited number of four-packs of tickets for the July 11th Military Appreciation Night game now available on VetTix.org.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. The team has drawn over 8.4 million fans to ShoreTown since their 2001 inception. Opening Night at the Jersey Shore is set for April 5, 2024 with ticket packages and group outings currently on sale by calling 732-901-7000 option 3 or online at BlueClaws.com.

