BlueClaws "Light up the Shore" Laser Light Shows Cancelled

October 1, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws announced today that due to unforeseen circumstances, Light Up the Shore, scheduled for October 8th and 9th at FirstEnergy Park, have been cancelled and will not be re-scheduled.

Fans that have already purchased tickets will receive a refund at their point of purchase. Refunds will be processed automatically through our ticketing provider shortly.

The BlueClaws have several upcoming special events on the schedule.

Comedians of the Compound, featuring Aaron Berg, Anthony Cumia, Geno Bisconte, Chrissie Mayr, and Pat Dixon, comes to FirstEnergy Park on Saturday, October 16th at 8:00 pm. Click here for additional information or to order tickets.

The BlueClaws Flea Market returns on Sunday, October 17th beginning at 8 am. The event is free for shoppers. Vendor registration is currently being accepted. Click here for additional information. Vendors receive a 27' x 18' space (three parking spaces) for just $40.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from October 1, 2021

BlueClaws "Light up the Shore" Laser Light Shows Cancelled - Jersey Shore BlueClaws

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.