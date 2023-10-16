BlueClaws Group Outings Now on Sale for 2024

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Over 100,000 fans enjoy BlueClaws outings with a group each year, and 2024 outings are now on sale for fans across the Shore. Opening Night at the Jersey Shore is set for Friday, April 5th.

"We're very excited to open up group and hospitality outings to everyone across the Jersey Shore," said Bob McLane, BlueClaws Senior Vice President of Ticket Sales & Service. "We thank our returning groups that have already booked for 2024 through our Preferred Buyer Period and are looking forward to welcoming in even more groups this year!"

The BlueClaws host outings each year for a wide variety of groups, including but certainly not limited to: schools, youth teams from any sport, houses of worship, first responders of all types, scouts, civic organizations, clubs, and, of course, friends and families.

"We're very proud to host such an assortment of groups in ShoreTown each year," added McLane. "We really do have something for everyone."

The BlueClaws have been one of the top group-selling teams in Minor League Baseball each of the last two seasons. Plus, hospitality outing inventory is extremely limited, so fans are encouraged to book their outings as soon as possible.

BlueClaws representatives are available by calling 732-901-7000 option 3 or by emailing [email protected].

Types of outings include the following:

- Reserve Seat Outing: fans get a reserve seat to the game at a discounted rate.

- Boardwalk Bundle (more here): fans get not just a reserve seat, but also a hot dog, soda, novelty ice cream, and boardwalk game ticket.

- Fundraising (more here): use a fun outing with the BlueClaws to raise money for your organization. The BlueClaws have a variety of options including no-ticket minimum fundraising.

- Birthday Parties (more here): located in the Chick-fil-A Fan Zone, birthday parties include food and drink, boardwalk game plays, mini golf passes, and more.

For a more upscale experience, the BlueClaws have a variety of Hospitality Outings as well.

- Luxury Suites (more here): our private Suites hold 20 fans and include indoor/outdoor seating, climate-control, TV, a private server, and a panoramic view of the game.

- RWJBarnabas Health Champions Club (more here): located on the Suite level, the RWJBarnabas Health is a triple-box party room that includes indoor/outdoor seating and an all-you-can-eat buffet for up to 60 fans.

- Party Decks (more here): these private areas are located on the Suite level and are open-air and under cover, including picnic tables and stadium seating, an all-you-can-eat-buffet and more for groups of 50 or more.

- Picnic Outings (more here): located on the concourse level, outings in one of the two ballpark picnic areas include special seating plus a two-hour all-you-can-eat buffet for groups of at least 24 fans.

A full fireworks schedule and theme night schedule will be released soon at BlueClaws.com and via the team's social media channels.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. In 2023, the BlueClaws had 17 sellout games, three more than in 2022, and welcomed in over 280,000 fans to ShoreTown Ballpark. Since their inception in 2001, the BlueClaws have drawn over 8.4 million fans.

