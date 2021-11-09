BlueClaws Charities Announces Grant Recipients

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - BlueClaws Charities announced a list of 31 organizations that received a grant from the organization.

BlueClaws Charities, the official non-profit organization of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, raises money throughout the year as part of a series of initiatives. These include a 50/50 raffle at BlueClaws home games, specialty fundraising events like the team's Virtual Hot Stove held this year in March, merchandise sales, and more.

Grant money will once again be kept within Ocean & Monmouth Counties.

"We are delighted to once again distribute grants to these deserving non-profit organizations in our communities," said BlueClaws Charities President Kevin Fenstermacher. "Our mission is to help those less fortunate around the Jersey Shore, and these grants to 31 unique organizations will benefit those in need."

Below, find a list of organizations to receive a grant (organizations are listed alphabetically):

ALS Association of Greater Philadelphia, to subsidize their care services program for families of patients diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease) in Monmouth & Ocean Counties.

A Need We Feed, to provide meals to veterans, seniors, elementary school children, and families in Ocean County.

The Arc, Ocean County Chapter, to offer fitness classes twice a week for program participants.

The Ashley Lauren Foundation, to provide financial assistance to families with children diagnosed with cancer.

The Brodie Fund, for financial assistance to families that have a pet diagnosed with cancer.

Brody's Crew, to purchase drawstring bags with items like stress balls, sanitizer, glow sticks, silly string, and more, in honor of what would have been Brody's 6th birthday, to support inpatient families at CHOP.

Caregiver Volunteers of Central Jersey, to help onboard new volunteers for the organization, which provides supportive services to people who are 60 and older and can no longer drive.

Child Care Resources, to support their Diaper Bank, providing diapers and wipes to individuals and organizations in Monmouth County.

David's Dream & Believe Cancer Foundation, to provide financial assistance, wellness services, and hope to Jersey Shore families affected by a cancer diagnosis.

Easterseals New Jersey, to ensure continuation of employment services programs featuring skills evaluation, resume building and interview skills to help place participants into jobs within the local community.

Exit 82 Theatre Company, to help purchase a new refrigerator for concessions at performances.

Family Promise of Southern Ocean County, to provide emergency shelter to homeless children and their families throughout Ocean County.

Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore, to purchase chairs needed for their Program Activity Center in Farmingdale, which supports Girl Scout fundraisers and girl programs throughout the year.

Homes Now, to assist the nearly 250 individuals and families who reside in Homes Now housing units with food items, cleaning supplies, activities, and more.

Jersey Shore Council of the Boy Scouts of America, to offset the costs related to Scouting, such as registration fees, uniforms, and program fees, for families at the Jersey Shore.

JF Party Dragon, to purchase food for local food pantries

Kids Need More, for an event to support children under 18 and their families dealing with a cancer diagnosis.

LADACIN Network, to support their Give and Take Child Care Center in Monmouth County, which provides services for children with complex physical and developmental disabilities or delays and typically developing children.

Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski Memorial Fund, towards the sponsorship of a service dog.

Ma Deuce Deuce, to support a Audrey's Toy Chest, an initiative to ensure Christmas occurs for local veteran families in need.

The Mya Lin Terry Foundation, for siblings of those with pediatric cancer.

Northern Ocean Habitat for Humanity, for a home repair project to help subsidize the increased costs incurred after the pandemic.

Ocean County Family Support Organization, to support their youth partnership, made up of youth between 12-21 living in Ocean County with behavioral, emotional, mental health, and developmental challenges.

Ocean County Shrine Club, to support the 20 pediatric patients of Philadelphia Shriners' Hospital for Children based in Ocean & Monmouth Counties.

Ocean Partnership for Children, to support the needs of the youth served, including food, clothing, and community activities.

Ocean's Harbor House, to provide shelter, support, and services for vulnerable youth including at their 12-bed shelter.

Parents of Autistic Children (POAC), to support their Challenger Sports League to offer a socialization opportunity through athletic participation between disabled students and their non-disabled peers.

Raising Hope for Others, to support their annual golf outing held in August of 2022.

Seabrook Village, to provide books and magazines for residents at their senior living community.

Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide, to distribute 200 behavioral health toolkits to students attending Monmouth/Ocean County schools.

The Salvation Army, to support their Hearty Helpings, which serves the hungry at their Toms River, with the purchase of additional cookware and containers.

Tom Giannattasio Jr. Memorial Fund, to provide financial aid to first responders, their spouse, and children struggling with finances due to medical burdens from sickness or injury.

United Way of Monmouth & Ocean Counties, to support an annual coat drive for local pre-school to middle-school aged children.

"We are very grateful to those that supported BlueClaws Charities throughout the year and look forward to additional fundraising events soon," said Fenstermacher.

BlueClaws Charities is the official 501c3 organization of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.

