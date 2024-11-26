BlueClaws Charities Announces 2024 Grant Recipients

November 26, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - BlueClaws Charities announced a list of 40 organizations that received a grant through their annual distribution.

BlueClaws Charities, the official non-profit organization of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, raises money throughout the year with a series of initiatives. These include a 50/50 raffle at BlueClaws home games, specialty fundraising events, their annual Luxury Suite raffle, select merchandise sales, and more. Grant money will once again be kept within Ocean & Monmouth Counties.

"It is always special for BlueClaws Charities to distribute money raised throughout the year and support amazing organizations here around Jersey Shore," said Jim McNamara, Executive Director of BlueClaws Charities.

"We would also like to thank the many fans and supporters that contributed throughout the year. Whether that was buying a jersey from a jersey auction, buying a 50/50 ticket at a game, donating to BlueClaws Charities Karaoke Night, or contributing in some other way, every contribution counts. We could not do this without the tremendous support we've received."

Find a list of grant recipients below:

21 Plus, Inc. - to support their "Main Street Greens" hydroponic farm benefiting individuals with developmental disabilities.

Affordable Housing Alliance - to support affordable housing goals for the underserved in Monmouth County.

ALS United Mid-Atlantic - to support families impacted by ALS in the Jersey Shore community.

American Cancer Society - to help fund their Hope at Bat campaign and the ACS vision to end cancer as we know it.

Boy Scouts, Jersey Shore Council - to help grow scouting programs in New Jersey.

Christopher J. Morrissey Foundation - to establish a place in Point Pleasant Beach for families to grieve lost loved ones.

Fighting HARD Foundation - to support children battling a rare disease or chronic illness with medical expenses not covered by insurance.

Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore - to send four delegates to the Commission on the Status of Women in New York City this March.

Homes Now - to help construct affordable housing for the underserved populations of the Jersey Shore.

Jake's Got This Foundation - to help cover the cost of a service dog for a young patient with cerebral palsy.

JF Party Dragon - to support their holiday food and toy drive.

Kids Need More - to support their annual holiday cheer bus for families coping with cancer.

LADACIN Network - to support their Give and Take Child Care program, providing services for services for children with physical and developmental disabilities.

Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski II Memorial Fund - to sponsor service dogs through the Soldier Dogs for Dennis program.

Ma22 - to support their Christmas event in purchasing presents for children of veterans in the area.

Middletown Chapter NSDAR - to support their 4th annual Veterans Appreciation Lunch.

Monmouth Conservation Foundation - to support their new mobile education unit, a free service to underserved communities in Monmouth County.

Northern Ocean Habitat for Humanity - to support home repair programs in Ocean County.

Ocean County Family Support Organization - to support their youth partnership program through a camping trip focusing on social and leadership skills.

Parker Family Health Center - to help promote the organization and make residents of Monmouth County aware of the program, which provides free health care to residents of Monmouth County who do not have access to health insurance.

POAC Autism Services - to support their Ocean/Monmouth County Challenger Sports League.

Preferred Behavioral Health Group - to support their organizational goal of improving the quality of life of people facing challenges.

Project Linus Central Jersey Chapter - to support their program in purchasing fabric material for blanket-making events in Howell and Monmouth County.

OCEAN, Inc. - to create and acquire marketing materials to aid their overall mission.

Ocean Partnership for Children - to provide services for youth in Ocean County experiencing a mental health crisis.

Our Treat - to provide meals for families with a member battling cancer.

Raising Hope for Others - to support their annual golf outing.

Resilient Minds on the Front Lines - to provide mental wellness and resiliency skills to first responders in Ocean County.

River Plaza PFA - to support a new playground for River Plaza Elementary School.

Royal Rangers - to support their mission in raising Christ-like young men.

Salvation Army of Ocean County - to send children to Camp Tecumseh overnight camp.

Seabrook Senior Living - to continue to update and improve all aspects of lifelong learning materials.

Services for Children with Hidden Intelligence - to support their transition program for children at the Services (School) for Children with Hidden Intelligence.

Simon's Soup Kitchen - to provide meals for families in need through their Project DASH program.

Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide - to support their Youth Wellness Summit, a full-day event centered on holistic wellness offered to all high schools in Ocean County.

Tackle Depression - to support their annual scholarship program.

The Arc, Ocean County Chapter - to support their Bill Burke Wellness Center at their Adult Training Center in Lakewood.

Toms River Field of Dreams - to support the Todd Frazier Inspirational Baseball League.

Transformation by New Jersey Angels - to support families experiencing foster care, as well as their recruitment in Ocean & Monmouth Counties.

Turner Syndrome Foundation - to support families and individuals who are affected by Turner Syndrome.

BlueClaws Charities is the official 501(c)(3) organization of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.

