BlueClaws Charities Announces 2022 Grant Recipients

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - BlueClaws Charities, the official 501c3 organization of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, has announced grant recipients for their 2022 grant program. 40 organizations, all of which operate at the Jersey Shore, will use the grant money to help Jersey Shore-based programs and initiatives.

BlueClaws Charities raises money throughout the year in several ways, including the daily 50/50 raffle at BlueClaws games, special jersey and other miscellaneous auctions, the sale of mystery merchandise bags in the Claws Cove, and through other initiatives.

"We're grateful to hand out grants to these 40 deserving organizations and are proud that all of the grants will directly benefit residents of Ocean & Monmouth counties," said Jim McNamara, Executive Director of BlueClaws Charities.

"We'd also like to thank all of the fans and supporters that contributed to our fundraising throughout 2022 to make these grants possible," McNamara added.

Below, find the 2022 grant recipients (alphabetical order).

21, Plus Inc. - for their Main Street Greens hydroponic farm, proceeds of which benefit individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

ALS Association of Greater Philadelphia - for their Care Services Program to provide for patients with ALS around the Jersey Shore.

American Cancer Society - for patient service programs that assist cancer patients in Ocean & Monmouth Counties including their Road to Recovery program which provides rides for patients to and from treatments.

American Littoral Society - to their Beach Grasses in Classes program, an initiative designed to engage students in Monmouth and Ocean Counties in ecological restoration and stewardship by planting and growing beach and marsh grasses.

Barnegat / Waretown Little League - to purchase uniforms and additional equipment for players in their Challenger Division.

Bridging The Gap for Veterans - for their Hometown Heroes program which recognizes and thanks a frontline worker for their service.

Caregiver Volunteers of Central Jersey - to help defray the costs of mandatory volunteer background checks. Volunteers provide a variety of tasks for the disabled and homebound elderly in the area.

Child Care Resources of Monmouth County - to purchase diapers and wipes for families in need in helping to address diaper insecurity in Monmouth County.

Children's Specialized Hospital Foundation - to support treatment and research initiatives of Children's Specialized Hospital including new facilities opening in Toms River and Eatontown.

Community Options - to support the Cupid's Chase 5K race that benefits adults with developmental disabilities in their program.

David's Dream & Believe Cancer Foundation - to provide financial assistance for families affected by a cancer diagnosis in Ocean & Monmouth Counties. This grant will provide a special holiday for two area families.

Easterseals New Jersey - to offset the cost of fuel to help transport adults with disabilities to social activities, concerts, fitness events, museums, and festivals.

Epilepsy Services of New Jersey - to support the 12th annual Paint the Pony Purple event at the Stone Pony, a family friendly day with live bands and activities in support of people affected by epilepsy and their loved ones.

Exit 82 Theatre Company - to provide programming including both their mainstage season of four musicals/plays and creative and performing arts academy productions of three junior musicals/one high school-college musical.

Family Promise of Southern Ocean County - to provide gift cards for new outfits and toiletries for families in need in addition to haircuts for parents and potential applicants for job interviews.

Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore - to support Innovation Station, an education program designed to meet the needs of disadvantaged girls so they can pursue STEAM in high education and throughout their careers.

Homes Now, Inc - to help construct and monitor quality housing, enhancing the lives of income-restricted families, veterans, individuals with special needs, seniors and women/children survivors of domestic violence.

Jake's Got This - to help offset the cost of sending children with special needs to a week-long physical therapy program not covered by insurance.

Jersey Shore Council, Boy Scouts of America - to help underwrite the cost of Scouting for low to moderate programs that are run throughout Ocean County.

JP Party Dragon - for food that will be donated to local food pantries and people in need throughout Ocean County.

Kids Need More - to benefit their holidays program, an event for children and families in Ocean or Monmouth Counties that are dealing with a diagnosis of cancer or other life-threatening illness.

LADACIN Network - towards their Give and Take Child Care program, which offers early care and learning for children between the ages of six weeks and nine years old.

Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski II Memorial Fund - to help funding Soldier Dogs for Dennis, which provides aDA approved service dogs to wounded warriors suffering from PTSD and/or TBI injuries.

Lunch Break - to purchase Chromebooks for their Alliance for Success students, a program that promotes youth development through constructive use of time, reinforcing emotional health, building self-esteem, and fostering a commitment to learning.

Ma Deuce Deuce (Ma22) - to provide presents to children of local veterans in Ocean and Monmouth Counties.

Northern Ocean Habitat for Humanity - to build and repair homes through their Neighborhood Revitalization Initiative that provide moderate to low-income homeowners critical repairs and ADA modifications.

Ocean County Family Support Organization - to offset the cost of their youth partnership camping trip in June of 2023 for youths in Ocean County with behavioral, emotional, developmental, and mental health challenges.

Ocean County YMCA - to support the Y for All Financial Assistance Program to ensure no one is turned away from the Y due to an inability to pay.

Ocean Partnership For Children - to further support groups created by the organization such as Your Authentic Self (for LGBTQ+ youth), Girls Empowerment Group, and Boys Empowerment Group Game Changers.

Ocean's Harbor House - for general operating support providing shelter, programs, and services for homeless and vulnerable teens and young adults in Ocean & Monmouth Counties.

Parents of Autistic Children (POAC) - to support programs in Ocean & Monmouth Counties benefiting families that include children with autism and to allow these families to access recreation in the community in a safe and tolerant atmosphere.

Raising Hope for Others - to support and offset costs related to their sixth annual golf tournament that benefits Mary's Place by the Sea, Cancer Institute of NJ, and the Lustgarten Foundation.

RJM Sports Group - to help fund scholarships given to students that graduate from the Jackson school system each year.

Seabrook Senior Living - to help make improvements to the library at their Tinton Falls senior living facility.

Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide - to support the Ocean County Youth Wellness Summit, a day-long event hosted by SPTS and designed to provide students, school administrators, and school staff with the necessary resources needed to encourage and support overall wellness, including the prevention of teen suicide.

The Arc, Ocean County Chapter - to support services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their Supported Employment and Trial Work Experience programs.

The Mya Lin Terry Foundation - to provide financial and additional resources to pediatric cancer patients in the Jersey Shore community.

The TEARS Foundation, NJ Chapter - to install a cuddle cot, bassinet that is used when a family experiences the loss of their baby and placed into the room with the bereaved family, at Southern Ocean Medical Center.

The Village of Children & Families - to support local foster and adoptive families including through clothing drives, shoe drives, and diaper drives plus through Family Fun Days for adoptive families.

United Way of the Monmouth and Ocean Counties - to support their Warmest Wishes Coat Drive for local preschool, elementary, and middle school children in need.

BlueClaws Charities is the official 501c3 organization of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.

