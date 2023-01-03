BlueClaws Are Hiring for Gameday Positions; Virtual Job Fair Begins January 16th

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws are hiring! With the 2023 season set to begin on April 11th, the team is hiring a group of hard-working, energetic professionals for a wide variety of gameday staff positions. The BlueClaws will host their annual Job Fair virtually between January 16th and 27th, they announced today.

"The BlueClaws have always had tremendously dedicated and valued group of gameday staff members that are integral to our nightly operation," said BlueClaws team president Joe Ricciutti. "We're looking forward to another productive job fair as we welcome in our newest staff members for the summer!"

Positions are available in a wide variety of departments: Game Day Operations (box office, security, parking, bat boys, kids zone attendants), Concourse Level Food & Beverage (cashiers, food runners, cooks, portable cart operators, picnic attendants and grill cooks, kitchen positions, and more), Suite Level Food & Beverage (bartenders, suite servers, food runners, and party deck attendants), Back-of-House Food & Beverage (both day and nighttime warehouse positions), Merchandise/Retail (Claws Cove positions), Production (camera operators, music & audio positions, instant replay, and PA-announcer), and Promotions (including on-field emcee, Claws Crew team members, and mascot performers).

"Our gameday staff members work in a fast-paced, fun and exciting environment all summer long, said Kayla Reilly, BlueClaws Director of Events & Operations. "It's a true family, and we're looking forward to another successful hiring season."

As part of the process, applicants will be able to select positions for which they would like to apply. A BlueClaws representative will be in touch to schedule a virtual interview to take place between January 16th and January 27th.

With any questions, please email employment@bluclaws.com.

All positions are part-time and begin with on-boarding and training in March with Opening Night set for April 11th. Positions run through the team's last home game in September, though there is opportunity for additional work at team and ballpark events as needed. Applicants must be at least 16 years of age by April 1st and pass a background check. Nights and weekends are required.

Each position starts at $14.13 per hour.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. Since their 2001 inception, the BlueClaws have drawn over 8 million fans to ShoreTown Ballpark.

