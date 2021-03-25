BlueClaws Announce Schedule of Fireworks Nights

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Temperatures are climbing and the BlueClaws are returning! The team announced a robust set of 17 fireworks nights for the summer with single-game tickets set to go on sale next week.

The schedule includes each of the 10 Friday night games, kicks off on Opening Night, and is highlighted by three straight patriotic-themed fireworks shows on July 2nd, 3rd, and 4th.

"Fireworks have always been among our fans' favorites and we're very excited to have shows at nearly one-third of our games this season," said BlueClaws Team President Joe Ricciutti. "We are grateful for our corporate partners for helping us provide this summer entertainment for the Jersey Shore."

Below, find the full schedule of BlueClaws Fireworks Shows in 2021:

- May : Tuesday, May 4th (Opening Night at the Jersey Shore presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk); Friday, May 7th (presented by Atlantic Physical Therapy Center); Friday, May 21st (Irish Heritage Night presented by New Jersey Natural Gas).

- June : Friday, June 4th (presented by Coca-Cola), Friday, June 11th (Girl Scout Family Night presented by the Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore); Saturday, June 12th (presented by Toyota World of Lakewood).

- July : Friday, July 2nd; Saturday, July 3rd; Sunday, July 4th; Friday, July 9th; Friday, July 30th.

- August : Wednesday, August 4th (presented by New Jersey Natural Gas); Friday, August 6th (presented by Sunny Days Sunshine Center); Wednesday, August 18th (presented by RWJBarnabas Health); Friday, August 20th.(presented by NJR Home Services).

- September : Friday, September 10th; Saturday, September 11th (presented by Toyota World of Lakewood).

Single-game tickets will go on sale to existing plan holders and group leaders, plus members of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws Priority List through an exclusive 48-hour pre-sale beginning Tuesday, March 30th at 6:00 am. Fans can register free or the Jersey Shore BlueClaws Priority List.

On Thursday, April 1st at 6:00 am, single-game tickets will go on sale to the general public.

Due to anticipated capacity restrictions, the BlueClaws strongly recommend fans reserve their tickets as early as possible.

May 4th, Opening Night at the Jersey Shore, presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk, also marks the debut of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. The team re-branded, complete with a new set of logos, hats and uniforms, in an October ceremony at the iconic Jersey Shore venue Convention Hall in Asbury Park.

The re-brand followed a series of ballpark enhancements over the last several seasons including the addition of a Mini Golf Course, Boardwalk Game area, and Biergarten. All of these features will be open at all 60 BlueClaws home games this year.

BlueClaws Membership Plans combine the best of the BlueClaws and the ballpark into 5 & 10-Game experiences this summer. Each includes dinner, dessert, boardwalk game tickets, and a season ticket holder gift(s). Membership Plan holders also receive seating priority if purchased before single-game tickets go on sale next week.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment.

