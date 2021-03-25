Truist Stadium to Host Job Fair

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Three local companies will be searching for new seasonal employees at a community Job Fair at Truist Stadium on Saturday, April 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesday, April 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Rhino Sports & Entertainment Services, Legends Hospitality Management, and the Winston-Salem Dash will be hiring for the upcoming season.

Most of the available positions are associated with gameday responsibilities at Truist Stadium for the Dash's upcoming season. Available part-time roles include:

- Bat Boys

- Bartenders

- Bolt's Illustrated Attendants

- Catering Staff

- Concessions Staff

- Entertainment Staff

- Grounds Crew

- Kids Zone Attendants

- Maintenance Staff

- Merchandise positions

- Parking Lot Attendants

- Security

- Setup/cleaning crew

- Ticket Takers

- Ushers

"Having a cheerful and capable gameday staff is the most important part of our gameday experience," said Dash President, C.J. Johnson. "If you are energetic and personable, a seasonal job at Truist Stadium will be a perfect fit."

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

