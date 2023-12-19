BlueClaws Announce Organizational Promotions Within Front Office

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The Jersey Shore BlueClaws have announced a series of organizational promotions including Bob McLane being named General Manager. The announcement was made by ShoreTown Baseball, the ownership group that acquired controlling interest in the team in 2017.

In addition to McLane being named General Manager, the club announced the following promotions amongst their leadership team: Kevin Fenstermacher (Assistant General Manager, Baseball/Stadium Operations), Jamie Bertram (Assistant General Manager, Fan Experience/Engagement/Events), Rob Vota (Assistant General Manager, Chief Revenue Officer), Don Rodgers (Vice President, Finance/HR), and Greg Giombarrese (Vice President, Communications/Radio Broadcaster).

"These promotions amongst our leadership team are well earned and we are very excited as we continue to grow the BlueClaws as one of the Jersey Shore's top family destinations," said Art Matin, managing partner of ShoreTown Baseball. "We are very fortunate to have this energetic, dynamic and hard-working group of leaders that have represented the BlueClaws so well over a period of years and we're confident they will continue to do so well into the future."

Joe Ricciutti remains with the organization as the Team President and oversees a series of important ballpark improvement projects.

McLane, a University of Pittsburgh graduate, joined the BlueClaws in September of 2018 and was previously the team's Senior Vice President of Ticket Sales & Service. He began his career with the Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders before coming to the Jersey Shore.

"I'm honored and excited for this new role and opportunity," said McLane. "The BlueClaws have a long history as a top Jersey Shore destination and top Minor League Baseball operation. We're well into planning for 2024 and it's our goal and expectation to continue to raise the bar each year, providing a top entertainment experience for fans around the Jersey Shore and beyond."

Under McLane's leadership, the BlueClaws saw a 12% increase in ticket sales for the 2023 season. The team has also been among the top 15 teams in all of Minor League Baseball in group sales each of the last two seasons. McLane is on the Executive Board of Directors for the Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore and the Greater Toms River Chamber of Commerce as well as on the Board of Directors for the Monmouth-Ocean Development Council.

Kevin Fenstermacher was named Assistant General Manager for Baseball & Stadium Operations. He will continue to oversee baseball operations, and the team's partnership with the Philadelphia Phillies, but also all operational aspects of ShoreTown Ballpark and gameday staff. Fenstermacher, a Seton Hall graduate, joined the BlueClaws in 2009 and is a board member of the Monmouth Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Jamie Bertram was named Assistant General Manager for Fan Experience, Engagement, and Events. In this role, she will be responsible for all fan-facing entertainment activities as well as special events inside ShoreTown Ballpark. Jamie joined the BlueClaws for the 2011 seaso. In her time with the BlueClaws, she has been a part of the promotions, group sales, and food & beverage departments. She grew up in Barnegat, New Jersey, graduate from Johnson & Wales University and was honored as a "Phenomenal Woman Under 40" by the Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore in 2017.

Rob Vota was named Assistant General Manager and Chief Revenue Officer. He will oversee both ticket sales and corporate partnerships efforts for the BlueClaws. Vota began his time with the BlueClaws in 2010 and has been here ever since, save one season spent with the New Hampshire FisherCats. He grew up in Freehold, New Jersey and graduated from Seton Hall University.

Don Rodgers was named Vice President of Finance & Human Resources. He joined the BlueClaws in 2018 following a successful finance career in both hospitality and other industries. He is a graduate of St. Peter's University and has a Masters Degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Greg Giombarrese has been named Vice President of Communications. Giombarrese has been with the BlueClaws full-time since the 2009 season and oversees all external communications and messaging from the team to the public. Giombarrese, a Fordham University graduate, also serves as the team's broadcaster.

Opening Night at the Jersey Shore, presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk, is set for Friday, April 5th. 2024 single-game tickets are on sale now, plus 2024 ticket packages and group outings.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top spot for affordable, family entertainment. The team has drawn 8.4 million fans to ShoreTown Ballpark since the team's 2001 inception.

