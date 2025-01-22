BlueClaws Announce 2025 Fireworks Schedule

January 22, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws will have 14 special fireworks shows at ShoreTown Ballpark this year summer, beginning with Opening Night at the Jersey Shore on April 8th, presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk.

The 2025 fireworks calendar begins with Opening Night but also includes shows on Fridays from May through September, July 3rd for Independence week, two shows on Labor Day weekend, and more! 2025 Fireworks Schedule

Tuesday, April 8th - Opening Night at the Jersey Shore (Jenkinson's Boardwalk)

Friday, May 9th

Friday, May 23rd (New Jersey Natural Gas)

Friday, June 13th (Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore)

Friday, June 20th

Thursday, July 3rd - Independence Week Show and the Biggest of the Summer (Camping World)

Friday, July 18th (RWJBarnabas Health)

Saturday, July 19th (Renaissance Lakewood)

Friday, July 25th (Wingstop)

Friday, August 8th

Thursday, August 21st

Friday, August 22nd (Jersey Shore Council, Boy Scouts of America)

Friday, September 5th

Saturday, September 6th Fireworks Night Ticket Options

Membership Plans - BlueClaws Membership Plans include tickets to some of the best games of the year, plus at each game you'll get a hot dog, soda, novelty ice cream, and boardwalk game play.

Group Options - The BlueClaws have group options for families and organizations of any kinds - from Youth Sports groups, to churches, parties, families, and businesses, celebrate any event or occasion at a BlueClaws game.

Hospitality Options - BlueClaws Hospitality areas include the RWJBarnabas Health Champions Club, Party Decks, Picnic Areas, and Luxury Suites!

With questions or to book an outing, call a BlueClaws representative at 732-901-7000 option 3.

