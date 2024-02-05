BlueClaws 2024 Coaching Staff Announced - Brodzinski Returns as Manager

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Greg Brodzinski, who led the BlueClaws to the postseason for the first time since 2018, will return for a second season as BlueClaws manager in 2024, it was announced by the Phillies.

Brodzinski will be joined on the coaching staff by pitching coach Brad Bergesen and Matt Ellmyer, hitting coach Adam Lind, position coach Orlando Muñoz, development coach Beth Greenwood, athletic trainer Keita Isaji, and strength & conditioning coach John Sweeney.

Under Brodzinski's leadership, the BlueClaws went a league-best 73-58 last year, clinching the Northern Division Second Half title and a playoff spot on the final day of the regular season. Brodzinski spent 2022 as a coach for Lehigh Valley (AAA) after two seasons on the big league staff as a bullpen catcher/catching coach. Before that, he was a coach at Williamsport (short-season) in 2018-19 and a player/coach for Reading (AA) in 2017.

Bergesen returns to the BlueClaws for a third stint as the pitching coach after serving as the pitching coach with the BlueClaws in 2018 and 2022. In 2018, the staff had a 2.74 ERA, the best among all full-season minor league teams that season. He was the pitching coach for Reading (AA) in 2021 and 2023 after serving as the pitching coach for Clearwater (A+) in 2019. He pitched for four years in the big leagues with Baltimore (2009-11) and Arizona (2012).

Ellmyer is in his first season with the Phillies after spending last year in the Texas Rangers organization as the Development Coach with their Arizona League affiliate. He pitched collegiately at Wofford.

Lind makes his coaching debut with the BlueClaws this year after a 12 year big league career in which he hit 200 home runs including six seasons with at least 20 homers. He played for Toronto from 2006-2014 followed by one year each with Milwaukee, Seattle, and Washington.

Muñoz joins the BlueClaws staff this year after serving as a manager for a Dominican Summer League Phillies team since 2017. A former infielder, Muñoz was a manager in the Italian Baseball League for Parma from 2013-2016 after playing for both Zulia in the Venezuelan Winter League and Modena and Parma in Italy. He also played six seasons (1989, 1991-1995) in the Angels system, reaching as high as AAA.

Greenwood is the first female on-field coach in BlueClaws history. She played collegiately at the University of Rochester and lettered in baseball at Souhegan High School (NH). Greenwood also was a member of USA Baseball's Women's National Team.

Isaji joins the BlueClaws after spending 2023 with the Florida Complex League Phillies. He was with the Dominican Summer League Phillies in 2022. He joined the Phillies in 2021 and has previously worked in the Rangers, Athletics, and Dodgers organizations. Born in Gifu, Japan, he earned a degree from Long Beach State (CA) and a master's degree from Middle Tennessee State (TN).

Sweeney, joins the BlueClaws after one year with the Florida Complex League Phillies, his organizational debut. From Latham, New York, he graduated from Siena College (NY).

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. Opening Night at the Jersey Shore, presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk, is set for Friday, April 5th.

