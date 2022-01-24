Blue Wave Bar to Open at Ballpark this Year

January 24, 2022 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The latest addition coming to the ballpark is the Blue Wave Bar, a brand-new bar/restaurant on the ballpark's second level that will be open to all fans throughout each BlueClaws home game.

The Blue Wave Bar will have its grand opening on Friday, April 8th as part of Opening Night at the Jersey Shore. The Blue Wave Bar, which will have a coastal feel, will open with the ballpark gates and remain open for 60 minutes following the final out of the game. The bar will also host Happy Hour before every BlueClaws game plus in-game food and drink specials, and will be the perfect place to celebrate a BlueClaws win.

"Over the last several years, we have worked hard to bring the look and feel of the Jersey Shore to the ballpark. We started by adding mini golf and boardwalk games to the park in 2018. Last year, we debuted the Sand Bar, a fun outdoor food and drink space with live music. Now, we're excited to open a new bar and restaurant, the Blue Wave Bar, inside on the second level," said BlueClaws Team President Joe Ricciutti.

Among the items served in the Blue Wave Bar will be a Clam Boat (clam strips served on a split-topped buttered roll), a Fried Seafood Platter, and crab fries tossed in Old Bay seasoning and smothered in a cheese sauce.

"While previously, this space was only open to Suite-holders and season ticket holders, we felt that with this new renovation it was important to make this an area that everyone in the park can enjoy."

As Jersey Shore's Hometown Team, BlueClaws fans will feel at home while stopping into the Blue Wave Bar for some food or drinks at a game. Fans will recognize their town, beach, or favorite spot to catch a Jersey Shore sunset, featured among the many photos on display throughout the bar.

"We want fans to be a part creating this new space, so we are asking fans to send us their best photos of the Jersey Shore. This could be their favorite beach, a sunset photo they are particularly proud of, waves rolling on to the beach, a great shot of the bay, or an iconic Jersey Shore landmark."

Those with high-resolution photos of Jersey Shore beach scenes and other landmarks are encouraged to email the pictures to [email protected]. All photos selected for display will include a small plaque noting the photographer and location.

"We have always considered the BlueClaws to be a part of the Jersey Shore and through these photos, we will continue with the help of the community, to bring the best of the Jersey Shore to the ballpark."

The Blue Wave Bar isn't just limited to BlueClaws games. It will also be available for rent for special events, corporate outings, meetings, and parties apart from BlueClaws games themselves.

"This is a completely different space than we have anywhere else in the ballpark and it gives us the opportunity to host unique events year-round," said Ricciutti.

The BlueClaws opened the nine-hole Manasquan Bank Mini Golf Course in 2018. The course, with holes named for former BlueClaws players, is a new ballpark staple and open during all home games.

The Toyota World of Lakewood Boardwalk, also opened in 2018. Located in centerfield, the boardwalk area includes popular and traditional games like Ring Toss, Goblet Toss, Balloon Darts, and Cat Rack.

"The launch of the Boardwalk enabled us to be very creative and incorporate it into the fan experience. One of the most popular with fans is the value-driven Boardwalk Bundle ticket which comes with complimentary boardwalk game tickets and a hot dog, soda, and novelty ice cream. It's a great value for a family looking for a fun night out." said Ricciutti.

"With this area now being open the public, and with us wanting our season ticket holders feel especially at home, we are extending an exclusive 10% discount to them in the Blue Wave Bar," said Ricciutti (certain exclusions apply, alcohol not included).

"These areas certainly helped pave the way to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws," said Ricciutti. "One of our goals has been to combine the best of the Jersey Shore with a night out at the ballpark and these areas have certainly been a key part of that. We've been thrilled with the reaction to the birth of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws over the last 15 months and look forward to many, many years here as part of the Jersey Shore community."

The BlueClaws are set to open the 2022 season on Friday, April 8th. The 21st Opening Night in club history will kick off the second season the team plays as the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from January 24, 2022

Blue Wave Bar to Open at Ballpark this Year - Jersey Shore BlueClaws

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.