Blue Rocks to be Represented in 2021 MLB Postseason

Wilmington, DE - Three former Blue Rocks pitchers will be participating in the 2021 Major League Baseball postseason. Additionally, the Blue Rocks are represented by former players serving as coaches, or are on the 40-man roster of the 10 MLB teams vying for the 2021 World Series championship.

Postseason veteran Zack Greinke (2002-03) will make a start in his eighth postseason in 2021. Greinke led the Houston Astros in both games started (29), and innings pitched (171) this season. He went 11-6 with 120 strikeouts. The six-time Gold Glove winner has 19 career postseason starts for the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and the Houston Astros. The 2009 Cy Young Award recipient has two World Series starts (both no-decisions) for the Astros in 2019.

Joining Greinke on the Astros pitching staff is Jake Odorizzi (2011). Odorizzi earned six wins over 23 starts with 91 strikeouts. He made just one other career postseason appearance with the Minnesota Twins in 2019.

Will Smith (2010) is the closer for the National League East champion Atlanta Braves. Over 71 appearances this season, Smith earned a team-leading 37 saves, along with 87 strikeouts over 68 innings pitched.

Below is a list of the former Blue Rocks players and coaches, with the teams they represent in the 2021 MLB Postseason.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston Red Sox - Jack Lopez (2013-15), Infielder/Outfielder (40-Man Roster); Carlos Febles (1997), Third Base Coach; Chad Epperson (2006 Manager), Catching Coordinator

Houston Astros - Zack Greinke (2002-03), Pitcher; Jake Odorizzi (2011), Pitcher

Tampa Bay Rays - Cody Reed (2015), Pitcher (IL); Kyle Snyder (2000, 2002), Pitching Coach

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta Braves - Will Smith (2010), Pitcher; Sal Fasano (1994), Catching Coach

Los Angeles Dodgers - Scott Alexander (2013), Pitcher (IL); and Danny Duffy (2009-10), Pitcher (IL)

The MLB postseason begins on Tuesday, October 5. Check local listings for full schedule, start times and broadcast information.

