Blue Rocks Announce 2023 Promotions Schedule

March 20, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release







WILMINGTON, DE - On Thursday, March 16 the Wilmington Blue Rocks released their 2023 promotional and theme night calendar. This season kicks off at Frawley Stadium on Tuesday, April 11 against the Hickory Crawdads (Texas Rangers). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm!

Fans coming out to cheer on the Blue Rocks on Opening Night will receive a 2023 schedule magnet as they enter the gates, courtesy of Highmark BlueCross BlueShield Delaware. The retirement of Wilmington native and former Blue Rocks Outfielder, Tyler Hill, will be celebrated during pre-game festivities.

Of course Opening Night on a Tuesday means the return of 'Bark in the Park', presented by our friends at Concord Pet Foods & Supplies! Bring your very good boys and girls to the game with you! Plus - fans will be able to get discounted Truly Hard Seltzer beverages during 'Yappy Hour' from 5:30 -7:00 pm!

The Crawdads will stick around all week and so will the fun and festivities! On Friday, April 14, we'll light up the night sky with the first post-game fireworks display of 2023, presented by Bank of America!

It's a bird.... It's a plane... It's 'Comic Hero Night' at the ballpark on Saturday, April 15! The evening will feature some special character appearances, and the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Mr. Celery Beanie Hat, thanks to Delaware State Parks!

Of course Sunday, April 16 marks the return of 'Sunday Family Fun Days' here at Frawley Stadium. Fans will have the opportunity to play catch in the outfield before the game! Plus, kids can stick around after the game and run the bases - just like their favorite Blue Rocks players!

The Rocks hit the road the following week but return to the Riverfront on Tuesday, April 25, against the Aberdeen IronBirds (Baltimore Orioles)! On Wednesday, April 26, we're rockin' out for 'Rock Night', featuring $3 Miller Lite cans for 90-minutes from the time gates open!

The force is strong at Frawley Stadium on April 29 and we welcome the return of 'Star Wars Night!' The first 1,000 kids in attendance will receive a custom t-shirt giveaway, presented by IMPACT.

After another road trip, the Blue Crew returns on Tuesday, May 9 for a six-game series against the Brooklyn Cyclones (New York Mets). On Thursday, May 11, 'Nine Innings of Networking' makes it 2023 return; giving job seekers can visit the ballpark to meet with prospective employers from various businesses. The Blue Rocks will also use this game to recognize the hard word, dedication and many accomplishments of our local educators as we celebrate 'Teacher Appreciation Day' presented by M&T Bank.

On Friday, May 12, it's a showdown at sundown for 'Wild West Night' here at the ballpark. Of course it's Friday so that means that the evening will be capped off with another post-game fireworks extravaganza!

We'll keep the good times rolling with a rally towel giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, courtesy of Delaware State Parks on Saturday, May 13.

On Sunday, May 14, it's time to celebrate mom for 'Mother's Day' at the Blue Rocks. From pre-game catch on the field with Mom to post-game moms & kids run the bases, we'll help you give her the day she deserves.

The Rocks roll back into town for another week against the Hudson Valley Renegades (New York Yankees). The series kicks off on Tuesday, May 23 with a special 6:05 pm game time! Tuesdays always mean 'Bark in the Park', presented by Concord Pet Foods & Supplies and we'll throw an extra spin on this game when we feature the K9 Card Set giveaway to the first 1,000 fans! Fans can go online and register for the chance to have their K9 buddy on a Blue Rocks baseball card!

On Wednesday, May 24, play hooky from work and come on out for some morning baseball! It's 'Education in Baseball' day, with a scheduled first pitch time of 11:05 am. Later that week on Friday, May 26, come on out to the ballpark to put your knowledge and skills to the test for 'Game Show Night' - featuring a special post-game fireworks show!

Dust off your Tamagachi, 90's fans, because on Saturday, May 27, it's '90s Night!' The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a fanny pack, courtesy of Coca-Cola. We're also celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Power Rangers with a special Power Rangers character appearance!

This jam-packed weekend wraps up with 'Faith & Family' Night on a special Sunday evening game on Sunday, May 28. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm. Fans will be treated to a special post-game Sunday fireworks show, as well as a post-game concert!

The Blue Rocks hit the road for a two-week south division trip in early June, but return home to take on the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Philadelphia Phillies) beginning Tuesday, June 13. On Thursday, June 15 we're celebrating the return of 'Christmas in June!' Santa will be here all night getting a head start on his naughty and nice list!

On Friday, June 16, the Delaware Emergency Management Association presents 'Disaster Preparedness Night' as we spend the evening educating fans about being prepared for natural occurrences. The night will finish with a post-game fireworks extravaganza, courtesy of Delaware Emergency Management Association.

We're celebrating all sports on Saturday, June 17th for 'Sports Night!' The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a limited-edition t-shirt, thanks to Chickie's & Pete's. The series against the BlueClaws wraps up on Sunday, June 18th for Father's Day! Bring dad out to the ballpark to play catch in the outfield, run the bases afterwards, and enjoy some special fun and games throughout the afternoon!

The Blue Rocks' 'Heritage Series' kicks off on Tuesday, June 20, when Wilmington returns home to take on the IronBirds. 'Irish Heritage Night,' presented by Ferris Home Improvements, will bring Irish fun, music, culture and games to the park! The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a Heritage Series mini-pennant - the first one of the collection!

On Friday, June 23, we pay a special tribute to the brave men and women in our nation's armed forces. 'Military Appreciation Night' will feature a commemorative Military Card Set giveaway to fans entering the gates and will be capped off with a post-game fireworks show, all courtesy of Neumann University.

We know our fans love the beach so we're bringing the beach to the ballpark! On Saturday, June 24, we're hosting 'Margaretville Night,' with a Hawaiian shirt giveaway to the first 1,000 fans through the gates, presented by the Delaware Lottery! Enjoy beach games, prizes and fun all night long!

Bring your birthday hats on Sunday, June 25 as we celebrate everyone's favorite Moose - Rocky Bluewinkle! 'Rocky's Birthday' will feature appearances by some of your favorite mascots and there's no way to know what antics they will get into!

Fans without Independence Day Weekend plans should be sure to be at Frawley Stadium! The Blue Rocks will host a special 5:05 pm game on Tuesday, July 4 at the game against the Brooklyn Cyclones!

On Friday, July 7, we solemnly swear that we are up to no good for 'Wizardry Night' at Frawley Stadium! We've got potions, magic and spells in store for the whole night and will cap it all off with a post-game fireworks extravaganza, courtesy of The Delaware Lottery!

We're recognizing all of our area's brave first responders on July 8! With special pre-game recognitions and in-game features, the evening will also include a Bucket Hat giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, thanks to our friends at ShopRite!

The fun doesn't stop on Sunday, July 9! The Blue Rocks are excited to bring back 'Sesame Street Sunday' for the second year - featuring a character appearance by Cookie Monster himself!

On Wednesday, July 19th, we've got another special mid-week day game in store! First Pitch is scheduled for 11:05 am against the Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates).

Friday, July 21, is all about big hair, cool cars and the 80s as we celebrate '80s Night!' The evening will feature an appearance by three special cars from 80s movies, great music and, of course, we'll end it all with another amazing post-game fireworks show!

On Saturday, July 22, we're celebrating the stalk with the walk. The dancing green machine... Mr. Celery! Join us for our annual 'Celery-bration' - featuring a Mr. Celery cap giveaway to the first 1,000 fans!

The Blue Crew returns home on Tuesday, August 1 for a packed month of Blue Rocks Baseball! On Tuesday, 'Jewish Heritage Night' will kick off the homestand, featuring the second Heritage Series Mini-Pennant Giveaway to the first 500 fans, presented by the Jewish Federation of Delaware and the Siegel JCC!

Then, on Wednesday, August 2, we're celebrating 'Italian Heritage Night' with another in the set of Heritage Mini-Pennant Giveaways to the first 500 fans through the gates!

Continuing the busy week, we're hosting the second 'Nine Innings of Networking' of 2023 - allowing fans another chance to interact with various businesses throughout the game on Thursday, August 3!

Scout Night Sleepover makes its much-anticipated return on Friday, August 4! Following the game against Brooklyn, we'll light up the night sky with another post-game fireworks show, presented by Bank of America! Once the fun and games have concluded, all registered scout groups will have the chance to camp out under the stars right in the outfield!

On Saturday, August 5th, the Blue Rocks are doing their part in the fight against pediatric cancer! Be here as we raise awareness, fundraise and contribute to the effort to find a cure! In addition, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a 2023 Blue Rocks Team Poster giveaway.

The Rocks take another long road trip in August, but return home on Tuesday, August 22, against the BlueClaws! On Friday, August 25th, we'll pay tribute to the namesake of our beloved playing field by honoring Negro Leagues Baseball legend, Judy Johnson. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a commemorative giveaway, courtesy of Bank of America. The evening will also feature countless Negro Leagues Baseball player profiles, ceremonies and recognitions.

Of course, bobbleheads always reign supreme when it comes to ballpark giveaways! On Saturday, August 26th, the Blue Rocks will recognize Cade Cavalli with a commemorative doll, courtesy of Delaware Express!

The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive this commemorative bobblehead!

On Thursday, August 31, we're celebrating 'Latin-American Heritage Night,' courtesy of ShopRite! The first 500 fans in attendance will receive the final Mini-Pennant in the 2023 Heritage Series Giveaway Set!

We keep the fun rolling into Labor Day weekend with the first ever 'HBCU Night' at Frawley Stadium! The evening will wrap up with the last FRIDAY fireworks display of the 2023 season!

We're giving one more nod to our favorite green dancing machine Mr. Celery with a special 'Birthday Bash' on Saturday, September 2nd! The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a pair of limited-edition Celery Socks, presented by The Boys & Girls Club of Delaware!

The 2023 regular season wraps up on Sunday, September 3rd with another special evening game. It's 'Fan Appreciation Night' so we've got fun, games, prizes, raffles and more all night long! We'll wrap up the regular season with one more fireworks display following this special 6:35 pm game!

All tickets for all 2023 home games are on sale now! All game times and promotions are subject to change.

The Wilmington Blue Rocks are the High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. The Blue Rocks play at Judy Johnson Field at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium on the Wilmington Riverfront in downtown Wilmington, Delaware. The Blue Rocks are majority-owned and operated by Main Street Baseball, Ballpark Digest's 2016 Organization of the Year. The team's home opener is Tuesday, April 11th at 6:30pm at Frawley Stadium against the Hickory Crawdads, High-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. For more information about the team, visit us online at bluerocks.com, on our Facebook page, or on Twitter @WilmBlueRocks, and Instagram @wilmbluerocks.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from March 20, 2023

Blue Rocks Announce 2023 Promotions Schedule - Wilmington Blue Rocks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.