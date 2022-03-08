Blue Rocks Announce 2022 Promotional Schedule

WILMINGTON, DE - On Tuesday, March 8 the Wilmington Blue Rocks released their 2022 promotional and theme night calendar. This season kicks off the Blue Rocks' 30th year on the Wilmington Riverfront, and what a year it will be! The 2022 season will bring 12 post-game fireworks shows, a handful of family appearances, and plenty of giveaways - 36 to be exact!

The Blue Crew kick off their milestone season at home on Friday, April 8 against the Brooklyn Cyclones

(New York Mets). Gates open at 5:30 PM with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM. Fans will receive a 2022 schedule magnet as they enter the gates, courtesy of Highmark BlueCross BlueShield Delaware. Throughout the game, fans will be on the edge of their seats as they're entertained between innings by the antics of "Mad Chad the Chainsaw Juggler!" The night will be capped off with the first post-game fireworks extravaganza of 2022!

The Cyclones will stick around all weekend but so will the Opening Weekend festivities! On Saturday, April 9, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a replica stadium blueprint giveaway. Fans can also get $3 Truly Hard Seltzer cans during Happy Hour from 5:30-7:00 PM!

Of course Sunday marks the return of "Sunday Family Fun Days" here at Frawley Stadium. Gates will open extra early at 11:30 AM for the 1:05 PM matchup, to allow fans the opportunity to play catch in the outfield! Plus, kids can stick around after the game and run the bases - just like their favorite Blue Rocks player!

The Rocks hit the road the following week but return to the Riverfront on Tuesday, April 19, for their first ever homestand against the Hickory Crawdads (Texas Rangers) and the first T-Shirt Tuesday of the season! The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a custom, limited-edition Blue Rocks t-shirt! That's not all! Tuesdays mark the return of the fan-favorite 'Bark in the Park' promotion, presented by Concord Pet Foods & Supplies!

Fans should dust off their Tamagachi on Friday, April 22, because, we're celebrating the 90s all game long - complete with music, games, trivia, plenty of throwback memories, and a glassware giveaway to the first 1,000 fans!

On Sunday, May 8, we're calling all princes and princesses to the ballpark for Mother's Day. The afternoon will feature special appearances by some of your favorite enchanted characters!

Nine Innings of Networking makes its return to the ballpark on Thursday, May 19 for the first of two networking and job fair events, presented by SpurImpact. Just like every Thursday, fans can get $3 Dogfish Head Cans in the Off-Centered Fan Deck on the first base side during Dogfish Head Beer:30 Thursday from 5:30 - 7:00 PM!

As we look ahead to the summer, Saturday, May 21 will feature a reversible bucket hat giveaway for our "Back to the Beach" themed game, presented by The Delaware Lottery. The following day, the Blue Rocks will feature the annual "Blue-Out" game presented by the Delaware Prostate Cancer Coalition. It is also Sesame Street Sunday featuring the lovable Elmo, who is making an appearance, courtesy of our friends at Sesame Place and Sesame Workshop.

The month of June brings the start of the annual "Heritage Series" as we celebrate Italian Heritage Night on Thursday, June 16 and Latin American Heritage Night, presented by ShopRite, on Thursday, June 23 - both feature a custom heritage t-shirt giveaway to the first 500 fans! The remaining two Heritage Series games occur in August with Jewish Heritage Night on Tuesday, August 2 and Irish Heritage Night, presented by Ferris Home Improvements, on Tuesday, August 9!

We're celebrating big-time on Sunday, June 19! Grab your dad, grandfather or your buddies and get to Frawley Stadium for Father's Day, where fans will be able to play catch in the outfield! But we can't let June come to a close without celebrating the Moose with the Most - Rocky Bluewinkle! Rocky will celebrate his birthday with all his mascot pals on Father's Day as well!

Fans without Independence Day Weekend plans should be sure to be at Frawley Stadium! The Blue Rocks Independence Day Celebration fireworks extravaganza will take place immediately after the game on Friday, July 1, courtesy of The Delaware Lottery. And on Saturday, July 2, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a "fauxback" trucker-style baseball cap!

Of course, bobbleheads always reign supreme when it comes to ballpark giveaways and the Blue Rocks are commemorating 30 years of amazing baseball history with two historic bobblehead giveaways. On Saturday, July 30, the Blue Rocks will honor Jon Lieber with a commemorative doll, courtesy of Bank of America. Lieber threw the very first pitch inside Frawley Stadium in 1993, and went on to become the first Blue Rock to debut in Major League Baseball. And the fans have spoken when it comes to the second historic bobblehead giveaway - after winning the fan-vote contest on social media, Mike Sweeney will be featured on the second bobblehead doll giveaway on Saturday, August 13, presented by ShopRite.

The annual "Celerybration" is scheduled for Saturday, July 23! Get here early as we honor the Stalk with the Walk, the man, the myth, the legend himself - Mr. Celery! The first 1,000 fans through the gates will get their hands on a very limited-edition Mr. Celery tee!

Scout Night Sleepover makes its much-anticipated return on Friday, August 12! Following the game against Brooklyn, scout groups will have the chance to camp out under the stars right in the outfield!

Another returning fan-favorite for the 2022 season will be "Wrestling Night" on Friday, August 26! Fans should check back in the coming days for a special appearance announcement that will coincide with this event night.

And if you're ready to head back to school, be here on Saturday, August 27 for "Back to School Night" featuring a backpack giveaway to the first 1,000 fans!

Next in the series of family-themed appearances is the "My Little Pony" appearance on Sunday, August 28. Fans will have the chance to meet Twilight Sparkle and Pinkie Pie!

If you solemnly swear that you are up to no good, make sure to come on out to the ballpark for "Wizardry Night" on Friday, September 9! We'll have butterbeer, spells, games and more!

The Blue Rocks will pay tribute to the namesake of their playing field by honoring Negro Leagues Baseball legend, Judy Johnson on Saturday, September 10. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a commemorative baseball giveaway, courtesy of Coca Cola. The evening will also feature countless Negro Leagues Baseball player profiles, ceremonies and recognitions.

The 2022 season wraps up on Sunday, September 11. And don't forget to say "WOO-HOO" as you come through the gates on "Fan Appreciation Day" on Sunday, September 11 as the first 1,000 fans will receive a Mr. Celery knit beanie cap giveaway! Stick around and bid on game-worn jerseys for your chance to take home a piece of Blue Rocks history!

New for the 2022 season is the prospect poster series - on five select Sundays, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a poster giveaway of a current top Washington Nationals prospect who is playing with the Blue Rocks.

Many of the 'Day of the Week' promotions that fans have come to love will be back in 2022.

Tuesdays:

- Bark in the Park, presented by Concord Pet Foods & Supplies

Wednesdays:

- Wet Your Whistle Wednesdays: $2 Miller Lite cans from 5:30-7:00 pm

* Thursdays:*

- Beer:30: $3 Dogfish Head cans from 5:30-7:00 pm

Fridays:

- Post-Game Fireworks: Every Friday home game

Saturdays:

- Exclusive Giveaways: Saturdays feature an exclusive giveaway for the first 1,000 fans through the gates

- Truly Saturday Happy Hour: $3 Truly Hard Seltzers from 5:30-7:00 pm

Sundays:

- Family Fun Day: Gates open 30 minutes earlier to allow fans the opportunity to play catch in the outfield! Following the game, kids can stick around after the game to run the bases like their favorite Blue Rocks players

All tickets for all 2022 home games will go on sale on Saturday, March 12 at 10:00 am! Fans are invited out to the ballpark for exclusive ticket deals available only on Saturday between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm! Fans can also order online at bluerocks.com or over the phone by calling 302-888-2015. All game times and promotions are subject to change.

