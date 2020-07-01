Blue Rocks and Blue Coats Joint Campaign Raises $6,500

Wilmington, DE - The Wilmington Blue Rocks and Delaware Blue Coats are proud to announce that their joint fundraiser generated $6,500 for ChristianaCare and Nemours Children's Health System.

The two professional sports organizations in Delaware united on a co-branded "Delaware Together" t-shirt, with proceeds going directly to the facilities on the front line in the First State's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans purchased hundreds of the limited-edition shirts during the three-week initiative.

"It's in these challenging times that the spirit of Delaware really shines," said Blue Rocks managing partner Dave Heller. "First Staters have an unsinkable spirit and determination to help each other get through even the toughest times. Our two organizations were delighted to join forces to support our community's heroes, and our fans generously embraced the cause and made this fundraiser a tremendous success. I couldn't be more proud of the people of Delaware and the entire region."

A limited supply of the co-branded "Delaware Together" t-shirts remain available for purchase online from The Quarry Team Store. Delaware residents may select "Stadium Pick-up Only" and collect their purchases with contact-less pick-up at Frawley Stadium. In-store shopping is available, but due to State of Delaware COVID-19 guidelines is currently limited to Monday-Friday by appointment only. For in-store shopping hours & to make an appointment, call (302) 888-2015.

The Wilmington Blue Rocks are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and the 2019 Mills Cup champions. The Delaware Blue Coats are the G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers.

