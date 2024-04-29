Blue Ridge Bobcats Pro Hockey and Pulaski River Turtles Join Forces for Mutual Promotion

April 29, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







[Wytheville, VA] - The Blue Ridge Bobcats Pro Hockey team and the Pulaski River Turtles of the summer wood bat Appalachian League in Pulaski, VA, are delighted to announce a collaborative partnership aimed at promoting each other's organizations and enhancing community engagement. This strategic alliance underscores a shared commitment to fostering sportsmanship, camaraderie, and fan enthusiasm in the region.

The Blue Ridge Bobcats Pro Hockey team had there first season of thrilling fans with high-octane hockey action, while the Pulaski River Turtles have captured the hearts of baseball enthusiasts with their historic baseball games. By joining forces, both organizations seek to broaden their reach and create synergy in promoting sports excellence.

"Partnering with the Pulaski River Turtles presents an exciting opportunity for us to expand our presence in the community and celebrate the diversity of sports in our region," said Jimmy Milliken, Executive Vice President of Operations of the Blue Ridge Bobcats. "Through joint promotions and collaborative initiatives, we aim to elevate the profile of both hockey and baseball while offering fans unique experiences they won't soon forget."

The Pulaski River Turtles, based in the picturesque town of Pulaski, VA, are thrilled to collaborate with the Blue Ridge Bobcats Pro Hockey team and leverage their shared passion for sports to engage fans and build lasting connections.

"Working with the Blue Ridge Bobcats provides each organization the opportunity to expand its reach to new audiences. This is a win-win for everyone." Said River Turtles Team President JW Martin.

As part of the collaboration, both organizations will feature signage and information tables at select events throughout their respective seasons. This cross-promotional effort will provide fans with opportunities to learn more about both hockey and baseball while enjoying the excitement of live sports.

Fans can expect to see joint promotions, ticket giveaways, and special events hosted by the Blue Ridge Bobcats Pro Hockey team and the Pulaski River Turtles throughout the season. By working together, they aim to create a vibrant sports culture that transcends individual disciplines and unites communities.

Follow the Blue Ridge Bobcats Pro Hockey team and the Pulaski River Turtles on their websites for updates on upcoming events and promotions:

www.blueridgebobcats.com

www.pulaskiriverturtles.com

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.