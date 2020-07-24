Blue Jays to Play Greater Part of 2020 Home Schedule at Sahlen Field

The Toronto Blue Jays today announced it will host the greater part of its home schedule at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, home of the club's Triple-A affiliate Buffalo Bisons.

The team's first home series versus the Washington Nationals - July 29 & 30 - will take place on the road, to accommodate necessary infrastructure modifications at Sahlen Field to meet Major League Baseball standards of play and safety requirements outlined in the MLB Operations Manual. The away and home game times at Nationals Park from July 27 to 30 have been shifted as follows: 6:05 p.m., 6:05 p.m., 6:05 p.m., and 4:05 p.m. As timing of the necessary changes at Sahlen Field are finalized, the Blue Jays will either host its first home game in Buffalo on July 31 versus the Philadelphia Phillies, or on August 11 against the Miami Marlins. The club will communicate this as soon as more information is available.

"We are extremely grateful to have a home in Buffalo this season, thanks to the openness, creativity, and partnership of the Buffalo Bisons, Major League Baseball, and Blue Jays staff, who have worked tirelessly to prepare us for games at Sahlen Field," said Mark Shapiro, President & CEO, Toronto Blue Jays. "This process has no doubt tested our team's resilience, but our players and staff refuse to make excuses - we are determined to take the field on Opening Day today, and for the coming months, with the same intensity and competitiveness that our fans expect."

The club would like to thank the Buffalo Bisons organization; Mayor Brown of the City of Buffalo and Governor Cuomo of New York State; Buffalo-area residents who have enthusiastically welcomed Blue Jays players and fans to Sahlen Field for the better part of a decade; Commissioner Manfred and Major League Baseball; and other Major and Minor League clubs that were willing to open their doors to the team.

This year - and baseball season - will be unlike any other, and the team cannot thank Blue Jays fans enough for their heartfelt passion and support. Tonight, we will celebrate the return of baseball with Opening Day vs. the Tampa Bay Rays at 6:40 p.m., knowing that no matter where we are playing, the Blue Jays will take the field with pride for our fans, city, and country, the way we always have. We hope that you will join us in the celebration and cannot wait for the day we return to Rogers Centre.

