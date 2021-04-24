Blue Jays Sign Colon, Herrera to Minor League Deals

The Toronto Blue Jays today announced they have signed infielders Christian Colon and Dilson Herrera to minor league contracts. Both players will report to the Blue Jays alternate training site.

Colon, 31, is a veteran of 161 Big League games having made his MLB debut with the Royals in 2014 and also spending time with the Marlins and most recently the Reds. He appeared in 11 games for Cincinnati in last season's shortened campaign (130-0-2).

Colon will long be remembered by Kansas City fans for driving in the game-winning run in the 12th inning in the Royals' World Series clinching Game 5 victory over the Mets in 2015. It was his lone at-bat in the series.

In the 2014 American League Wild Card game, Colón not only drove in the tying run with a one-out single in the bottom of the 12th inning to prevent the Royals' elimination, he also scored the winning run on Salvador Perez's two-out single.

Colon has also played 575 games at the Triple-A level including a stand-out 2019 season with Louisville where he hit .300 with 37 doubles, 10 home runs and 70 RBI in 136 games with the Bats.

Herrera, 27, has appeared in 105 Major League games over parts of four seasons with the Mets, Red and Orioles. Last year, he played in three games with Baltimore (0-5). He spent the bulk of the 2019 season with the Syracuse Mets, hitting 248 with a career-high 24 home runs and 64 RBI while also stealing 12 bases. A season before that, the infielder hit .297 in 50 contests with the Louisville Bats.

