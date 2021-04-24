Saturday's Scrimmage Rained Out

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Saturday's (April 24) Alternate Training Site scrimmage between the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates at Louisville Slugger Field has been cancelled due to rain.

Fans who purchased tickets to Saturday's game can exchange their tickets for Sunday (April 25, 7 p.m.) or Monday's (April 26, 1 p.m.) Reds Alt. Site scrimmages at Louisville Slugger Field, or any Bats home game in May. Additional information regarding ticket exchange procedures will be emailed to the person who originally purchased the tickets.

Please call the Louisville Bats front office at (502) 212-2287 with any questions.

The Reds Alternate Site team will continue its homestand against the Pirates Sunday (April 25) at Louisville Slugger Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. Click HERE to buy tickets.

