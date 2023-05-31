Blue Jays Drop Opener, Fall 6-3 to Threshers

Clearwater, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays fell in their series opener to the Clearwater Threshers on Tuesday night, 6-3 in a game that featured a ton of MLB experienced players.

Dunedin struck first in the third inning with Abiezel Ramirez leading the inning off with a double, and two batters later Manuel Beltre brought him home on a single to center to make it 1-0. The Blue Jays would then load the bases after a Santiago Espinal single, but Threshers LHP Samuel Aldegheri struck out the next two batters to get out of the early jam with minimal damage.

However, Clearwater would answer back in the bottom of the inning. In his third inning of work, newest DJay Wes Parsons allowed a leadoff double to Justin Crawford, and a single to MLB-Rehabber Rafael Marchan to tie the ballgame right back up.

The game wouldn't stay tied for long, in the top of the fourth Aldegheri issued a walk to Robert Robertis to start off the frame, then Jaden Rudd would double to right to put two runners in scoring position. Abiezel Ramirez would step back in, working a 3-1 count before sending a ball right back up the middle for a base hit, bringing in both runners to give Dunedin a 3-1 lead.

But again, the Threshers had an answer, a couple singles, a sac-bunt, a stolen base, and an error allowed Clearwater to tie the game up again, 3-3 after the fourth. The teams would trade zeroes in the fifth, but the Threshers would use their speed to manufacture another run. An infield hit by Crawford, followed by a steal of second and a base hit by Marchan would be all they'd need to take their first lead of the night.

Clearwater would tack on two more in the seventh with two outs off MiLB-Rehabber Ryan Boyer, solidifying a 6-3 lead. Dunedin would have their chances, putting runners in scoring position in the final three innings, including bases loaded in the seventh and ninth innings, but just couldn't get that final knock like they needed.

With the loss, Dunedin dropped to 24-22 on the year, and Clearwater maintained their six and a half game lead in the division, improving to 32-13. The series continues on Wednesday, May 31st, with game-two scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The game will be available on the Dunedin Blue Jays Radio Network, with coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m.

