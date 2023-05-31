Tampa Wins Game Two in Extras

May 31, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







Tampa, Fla. - The Marauders (24-23) and the Tarpons (20-27) faced off at Steinbrenner Field after rain and lightning delayed the first pitch by an hour and a quarter in Tampa. Bradenton would score first, but a swift response with a run to match in the home half of the inning from the Tarpons tied the game up. It took extra innings to break the deadlock, with the Tarpons stealing the 2-1 win.

Marauders starter JP Massey chucked four innings of one-run ball, striking out four while surrendering three hits. The right-handed Chicagoan did not earn a decision for his four-inning effort.

The Marauders scored first in the top of the second innings when Tanner Treadway led off the innings and proceeded to steal second base, bringing Geovanny Planchart to the plate with one down in the inning. Treadway broke for third in a two-strike count as Planchart slashed a ground ball through the left side of the infield, executing the hit and run to perfection and giving the Young Bucs a 1-0 advantage.

The Tarpons replied with a bases-loaded sac fly in the home second off the bat of Jared Serna to tie the game at one with seven innings to play.

It was an evening of missed chances for the Marauders as they went 1-10 with runners in scoring position and would leave 12 men on base across ten innings of offense. The Marauders are just 1-19 with RISP in the first two games against the Tarpons.

Bradenton loaded the bases with one out in the top of the tenth inning, but a strikeout and groundout saw the golden opportunity to take the lead slip by.

After Ryan Harbin recorded two quick outs in the bottom of the tenth, Agustin Ramirez worked a nine-pitch at-bat that ended with a double off the wall to score the winning run and deliver the 2-1 walk-off win for Tampa.

The two teams meet again Thursday night at Steinbrenner Field with a 6:30 first pitch on the cards.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.