Blue Jays Demolish Marauders 14-3 in Complete Performance

Bradenton, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays blew out the Bradenton Marauders on Thursday night, scoring fourteen runs while only giving up one hit all game.

Dunedin started the game hot at the plate, scoring in each of the first three innings to take a 7-0 lead. Bradenton starter Wilber Dotel was no match for the offensive explosion put forth by the Blue Jays. He was knocked out of the game with two outs in the third, but not before Dunedin hit him for seven runs on six hits.

The Marauders brought in Joshua Loeschorn to replace Dotel, and he was able to stop the bleeding, going seven-up-seven-down, but that proved to be only temporary. Going to the bullpen again in the sixth, Bradenton brought in Luis Peralta, and Dunedin struck again.

In his two innings of work, Peralta gave up another seven runs on just three hits, but issued four walks while also hitting two batters, exiting with the Blue Jays holding a 14-1 lead.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays pitching staff was superb. RHP Pat Gallagher made his fourth appearance and second start for Dunedin, and it was his best showing of the year. Gallagher went five masterful innings, striking out eight, with the lone mistake of the night being a solo shot off the bat of Jack Brannigan, the only hit Gallagher gave up.

RHP Alex Amalfi came into the ballgame in the sixth in relief of Gallagher, and he was superb as well. Amalfi dominated, striking out four in three perfect innings. The Marauders were able to pull a couple back in the ninth without a hit off LHP Ryan Chasse, but RHP Grayson Thurman put the game to bed, recording the final out.

It was a balanced attack for the Blue Jays lineup, with 7/9 spots reaching base, 6/9 recording hits, and 6/9 coming in to score. Jaden Rudd (3), Tucker Toman (4), and Nic Deschamps (2) provided the RBIs, coming through with runners in scoring position on multiple occasions.

With Thursday night's win, the Blue Jays got back to .500, now at 27-27, but did see their hopes of a First-Half playoff birth go away with Clearwater's win over Fort Myers. Dunedin continues their series in Bradenton with Friday's game-four, with first pitch scheduled at 6:30 p.m. and coverage beginning on the Dunedin Blue Jays Radio Network at 6:15 p.m.

