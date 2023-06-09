Pink Shelly's Bobblehead Giveaway, Teacher Apprecation, and Faith Night for the Beginning of the 'Tugas Lone Double Homestand of 2023

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas return home at Jackie Robinson Ballpark for the start of the lone double homestand of the 2023 season. On Tuesday, June 13th, the Jupiter Hammerheads, the Florida State League affiliate of the Miami Marlins, will come to town. Among the highlights of the six contests is Teacher Appreciation Night also including Bark in the Park night on Thursday, our Pink Shelly's Bobblehead giveaway presented by Radiology Associates on Saturday and Father's Day on Sunday.

The Tortugas continue the homestand on Tuesday, June 13, with Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Radiology Associates Imaging. The Tortugas will don unique pink-clad uniforms that feature 75 names of local survivors and fighters of breast cancer throughout the jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned off at the end of the season with all proceeds to raise money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer. Silver Sluggers Night sponsored by Madden's Ace, Michelob Ultra, Culver's, Humana, Frontier Partners, and Conviva is a part of the festivities. The exclusive 60-and-older club features deals at the team store and concession stands for members and more. Pick up your bingo cards on the riverwalk and get ready to win some prizes! As part of World Softball Day, the Tortugas will honor local softball coaches Laura Watten (Bethune Cookman University) and Shellie Robinson (Stetson University). The series opener also marks a Taco Tuesday with options at the concession stands starting at just $3. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Fans are advised to arrive with an empty stomach on Wednesday, June 14, for a Belly Buster Wednesday presented by Marco's Pizza. A long-standing fan favorite, starting at just $14, patrons will receive a bracelet and may indulge in all-you-care-to-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, and popcorn at concession stands all evening long. The first pitch of game two is set for 6:35 p.m. We will also feature the Futures Foundation as part of our Wishful Wednesday showcasing local nonprofits in our local community.

In 1985, FUTURES Foundation for Volusia County Schools was established to increase business/community involvement in public schools and to provide programs and activities beyond the financial capabilities of the school district. FUTURES Foundation, with a 501(c)(3) designation, is the only organization that provides assistance to all public schools in Volusia County. Their mission is to engage business and civic leaders to promote and achieve educational excellence for Volusia County Public Schools. They encourage and increase business and civic involvement in the school system, while motivating and encouraging creative and innovative educational programs. They also assist students in preparing for the workforce of tomorrow and help recognize outstanding achievement by students, teachers, and support staff. Additionally they help raise the level of public understanding and support through improved communication and distribution of information.

The biggest party in Central Florida returns to the World's Most Famous Beach on Thursday, June 15, with a Thirsty Thursday© presented by Bud Light. All fans will be able to beat the heat and enjoy your favorite beer or fountain soda starting at $1 at concession and beer stands throughout the night. We also welcome our teachers out for Teacher Appreciation presented by Launch Credit Union. All staff showing a teaching badge or ID at any of our ticket booths and get a special ticket offer for a general admission ticket. Bring your four legged pup with you for Bark in the Park sponsored by Nauti Pets and Daytona Dog Beach at The Jack with the purchase of a pup pass for an additional $2. Prior to the first pitch, fans will also be able to enjoy Live Music from Copper Piano in the Budweiser Bullpen.The party gets underway with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

Fireworks are back on the schedule for Friday, June 16, as the Cities of Edgewater and Oak Hill come out with discounted tickets for residents through the appropriate FEVO link. Come early as we will have pre-game music for Tomoka Christian Youth Band as we host Faith Night presented by Frontier Partners. Our Friday Night Happy Hour from Ormond Brewing comes back to the ballpark, too, with special discounts on select draft beers at the LKQ Bar on the Riverwalk. Be sure to stay after the game for post-game fireworks presented by The City of Oak Hill. The weekend gets underway with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

Be sure to come in your best 50's attire and arrive at the ballpark early on Saturday, June 17, for the Pink Shelly's Bobblehead Night. The first 1,000 fans in the gates will receive a voucher for a bobblehead and it will be available for pickup along the riverwalk. Enjoy special food and drink specials in the concession stands like the Pink Shelly drink (vodka, peach schnapps, orange and cranberry juice) as well as a 1 lb BLT. The penultimate game of the series gets underway with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

The homestand comes to a close on Sunday, June 18, with Shelldon's Family Fun Day sponsored MOAS and Central Florida Zoo. Members of the Shelldon's Family Fun Pack receive tickets to every Sunday home game in addition to a Tortugas' hat, a meal voucher - good for a free hot dog, popcorn, and small fountain drink - at the gates. Fans are encouraged to come early for Father's Day as youngsters and the dads will be playing catch on the field from 4:00pm - 4:30pm. Dads can participate in giveaways every inning, happening behind home plate all game long! Skip cooking dinner and add on our Father's Day buffet option for only $18/person, includes hamburgers, hotdogs, pulled pork, baked beans, coleslaw, and chocolate chip cookies and Pepsi products. The buffet will be held in the Budweiser Bullpen from 4:00pm - 6:00pm. After the final out, youngsters take the diamond with Kids Run The Bases presented by Neighbor's Ice Cream Parlor. The series finale is penciled in for a 5:00 p.m. first pitch.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for the Tuesday through Saturday matches. They will open at 4:00 p.m. for the finale on Sunday. Single-game tickets, group packages, season tickets, and more are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

