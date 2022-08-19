Blue Jays Comeback Again, Walk-Off Hammerheads in the 10th

August 19, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Well it took 56 games at TD Ballpark, but the Blue Jays finally played in an extra-inning game at home. Jupiter struck first for three runs in the 1st inning, hitting two home runs off of Dunedin starter Edisson Gonzalez. Gonzalez, who is on a rehab assignment from High-A Vancouver, hadn't given up a run in his three FCL games, but the Hammerheads jumped him early. Jupiter later tacked on another run in the 4th off debutant Keiner Leon, making it 4-0.

But the new kids here in Dunedin don't give up. Since August 9th, when the majority of the new guys were placed on the active roster, the Blue Jays have trailed at some point in five of their six wins, and Wednesday night was no different. Down 4-0, Dunedin got two back in the 4th, and another in the 5th to bring it to within one. Jupiter then answered back with a run in the 6th to bring the deficit back to two.

Cade Doughty led off the 8th with a double, but two quick outs and an 0-2 count to Michael Turconi made it seem bleak. That was until Turconi singled in Doughty, and Devonte Brown roped a double to left-center field, bringing in Turconi and tying up the ballgame.

Fast-forward to extras, Jupiter brought in the automatic runner at second to regain the lead, and Dunedin trailed once again. Peyton Williams started the inning on second, moving to third on a single by Turconi, and the bases were then loaded on a four pitch walk to Brown. Jupiter pitcher Kyle Crigger threw a wild pitch, scoring Williams and putting the winning run 90 feet away, and Ryan McCarty lasered a ball over the head of Hammerheads first baseman Torin Montgomery, winning the game and walking off the Hammerheads for Dunedin's third walk-off win of the season.

Dunedin has now taken the first two games of the series, winning six of their last eight.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 19, 2022

Blue Jays Comeback Again, Walk-Off Hammerheads in the 10th - Dunedin Blue Jays

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.