Flying Tigers Win 3rd Game in a Row over Mets

LAKELAND, Fla. - The Lakeland Flying Tigers defeated the St. Lucie Mets for a third straight game with a 6-2 win on Friday at Joker Marchant Stadium.

The Flying Tigers scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to break a 2-2 tie and take a 5-2 lead. Roberto Campos drilled a two-run single with two outs off Joshua Cornielly to make it 4-2. Campos and Manuel Sequera, who was at third base, then executed a double steal with Sequera scoring on the throw to second base for a 5-2 advantage.

Lakeland reliever Marcos Jimenez (1-1) protected the lead by pitching three shutout innings to get the win.

Omar De Los Santos hit a line drive two-run homer to left field in the third inning to give the Mets a brief 2-1 lead. It was his 14th home run of the season. De Los Santos now has 40 extra base hits to go along with 62 stolen bases.

Mets starter Layonel Ovalles (0-1) took the loss. He was charged with four runs on three hits in 3.2 innings. He walked four, hit a batter and struck out six.

Flying Tigers starter Jake Miller received a no decision. He gave up two runs and three hits in three innings.

The game was delayed for one hour and 45 minutes before the start of the seventh inning due to inclement weather.

Once play resumed, Lakeland reliever Cristhian Tortosa pitched three hitless and scoreless innings with five strikeouts to close out the game.

The Mets (65-46, 25-21) and Flying Tigers (54-56, 22-22) play the fifth game of their series at Joker Marchant Stadium on Saturday. First pitch is 6:00 p.m.

