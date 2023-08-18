Blue Crabs Take Series in Blowout Fahsion

(Waldorf, MD) It was the last time the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs would duel with the Spire City Ghost Hounds. The year's final series came down to the final game to decide who would be the series winner. But for Southern Maryland, they weren't just playing for a series win but also staying in first place in the North Division.

The Blue Crabs scored early and often on the Ghost Hounds to start the game. The Crabs scored a run in the first due to a two-out rally, Alex Crosby singled into center, and Khalil Lee scored from second.

The second inning saw Jack Sundberg hit an RBI double, and Braxton Lee notched an RBI on a ground out. The Blue Crabs scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth and pulled away from the Ghost Hounds; the Crabs possessed a 7-0 lead.

The Hounds scratched across one run in the top of the fifth, but that was all they could muster in the contest. Ian Kahaloa went seven innings in his start; he fanned 10 batters. Southern Maryland blew out Spire City 12-1.

10 different hitters had a base hit, and the pitching staff racked up 14 strikeouts for a complete team blowout victory to keep them first in the ALPB North Division. The weekend series with the Lancaster Barnstormers will start on Friday as both teams are tied for first, the first pitch is set for 6:35, and tickets are still available. Tickets can be purchased by clicking the link; FloBaseball has the game's live stream.

