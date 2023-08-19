Blue Crabs Suffer Heartbreaking Loss to Open Series with Barnstormers

(Waldorf, MD) This is the biggest series of the year for the Blue Crabs as they took on the Barnstormers. Both teams were tied for first place with the Staten Island FerryHawks. Coming off a series win against Spire City, the Crabs looked they were going to stay hot and start the season on a good note.

The Blue Crabs were the first time to strike in the contest, as Jack Sundberg singled into right center field and Fox Semones sprinted home with two outs to score the first run. The top of the fourth and fifth were good innings for the Barnstormers, with Joseph Carpenter and Yeison Coca blasting two run home runs.

Down by three, the Crabs fought their way back into the game. Khalil Lee had his 13th home run of the year fly over the right field wall to cut it down to a one run game, Jimmy Kerrigan would double and then be driven in by Alex Crosby to make it 4-4.

This set the scene of another movie like finish for Lancaster and Southern Maryland, with two outs, two runners in scoring position, Trace Loehr was up against Andre Scrubb. On a 2-1 pitch, the ball popped up on the infield, and it landed after popping out of the glove to give Lancaster the lead, and eventually, the win.

The Blue Crabs lost in heartbreaking fashion to drop to 51-48 on the year, and 20-16 in the second half of the season. Now one game out of first place behind Lancaster and Staten Island, game two could be the biggest game of the year, McKenzie Mills will be pitching for the Blue Crabs.

The middle matchup is scheduled for 6:45 PM and is Pinch's Birthday party at Regency Furniture Stadium. Tickets can be bought here, FloBaseball will have the livestream of game two.

