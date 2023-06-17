Blue Crabs Power Their Way to a Win over Rockers

(High Point) On to the next one, after the Crabs lost a tough series, they set their focus on the High Point Rockers for their third series this season. The two had just faced off last week, and the series came down to the final game, so winning game one would be crucial.

With the wind gusting out and these two lineups, fans were expecting a slugfest, and they were not left disappointed. K.C. Hobson blasted a ball off the video board for a shot measuring 403 feet. Zander Wiel would do the same in the bottom of the second inning.

The top of the fourth had more baseballs flying out, Braxton Lee hit his sixth homer this season into left center, and then Alex Crosby hit his 50th career home run. The Crabs had a 4-1 lead, but Ryan Grotjohn sent one out, and Dai-Kang Yang drove in the second run. The score was 4-3 through four.

Matt Hibbert collected his first hit with his first RBI to extend the lead; Wiel tied the game with his second blast. With both teams at five, Khalil Lee wanted to get onto the board, so he sent one out to center field that hit off the batter's eye; that was the first of his stint with the Crabs. Southern Maryland was up by one.

Late in the game, the Blue Crabs needed to create breathing room; Michael Baca tacked on the run when he slid into home before being tagged out. Hobson, on the other hand, admired his second home run to round his total up to a dozen this season, and the third on this road trip, the Warriors of Waldorf built up a three-run lead.

In a save situation, Stan Cliburn turned to Isaac Mattson to lock down the opening game of the series. Mattson surrendered just one run off a home run from Yang; with the tying run at the plate, Hobson drifted into the foul grounds and caught the ball by the netting. The Crabs celebrated their 25th win this season. The Crabs took game one 8-6 and will play for a series win tomorrow.

Ian Kahaloa pitched well in the last 6.2 innings and struck out eight hitters. James Dykstra got a hold and got some crucial outs for his team late in the game, and Mattson got his third save of the year.

The game on Saturday is scheduled at 6:35; Neil Uskali, a former High Point Rocker, will face his old team; it's his second start as a Blue Crab. Tune in at FloSports, so you don't have to miss any Blue Crabs action.

