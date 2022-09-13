Blue Crabs Drop Series Opener 11-8

(Central Islip, NY) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs struggled tonight in the 11-8 loss to the Long Island Ducks. The Blue Crabs made three costly errors on defense while the Ducks' bats combined for 14 hits. The Blue Crabs mustered only one run across the first eight innings, while they combined for seven runs in the ninth.

Alsis Herrera (L, 1-4) stumbled tonight, surrendering three home runs to the Ducks' bats. Herrera allowed nine runs, but only four earned runs across five innings in the loss.

The Ducks started the scoring in the first inning. With a runner on first base, Alejandro De Aza crushed a two-run homer to right field.

In the top of the third, Braxton Lee doubled off of Joe Iorio (W, 11-5) scoring Michael Baca to cut the deficit to 2-1. The Ducks rallied for five in the bottom of the third, though. The Ducks added a run on a sacrifice fly before Joe DeCarlo knocked a two-run single into left, giving the Ducks a 5-1 lead. Tzu Wei Lin then hit a two-run shot over the wall in right field, giving the Ducks a 7-1 lead.

Tzu Wei Lin hit his second home run of the game, another two-run homer, over the wall in center field, giving the Ducks a 9-1 lead in the fifth. The Ducks tallied two more runs on sacrifice flies in the sixth and eighth innings, taking an 11-1 advantage.

The Blue Crabs appeared out of it going into the ninth inning, still trailing 11-1. Jared Walker launched a triple down the right-field line off of Ducks' reliever Nick Trabacchi. Then, Ryan Haug walked, putting runners on the corners with nobody out. The next batter, Michael Baca, doubled off the wall in right, before, Sundberg singled to right, cutting the Blue Crabs' deficit to 11-3. With nobody out, Michael Wielansky drilled a three-run shot over the wall in left-center, cutting Long Island's advantage to 11-6.

Tyler Webb (Sv, 14) entered the game with the bases loaded and no outs. Matt Hibbert quickly scored on a sacrifice fly. Jared Walker then doubled, scoring David Harris to cut the deficit to 11-8. The Blue Crabs brought the tying run to the plate but ultimately fell to the Ducks, 11-8.

The Blue Crabs are back in action tomorrow against the Long Island Ducks for game two of the three-game set at 6:35 pm.

