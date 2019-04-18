Blue Crabs Announce Spring Training Roster

April 18, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release





Waldorf, Md. - The Blue Crabs announced their 2019 Spring Training roster today, including nine returnees from the team's 2018 roster.

The pitching staff boasts five players with MLB experience that combine for a 3.79 ERA in 1,292 innings pitched in the MLB, making them a staff to be reckoned with in the Atlantic League. The standouts among the former major-leaguers include Mat Latos who was top ten in the MLB Cy Young voting in 2010 and led the MLB in starts in 2012. Daryl Thompson, another standout is a La Plata, Maryland native that returns to the staff for his eighth season looking to continue to climb the ALPB career leaderboards. A third big timer on the staff began the 2018 season with the Blue Crabs, and finished it with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Returnees from the 2018 pitching staff include Ryan Chaffee, Craig Stem, and Daryl Thompson. The lone returning outfielder is Cory Vaughn, who has the most home runs in the ALPB over the past two seasons. To round out the returners, five infielders come back to Southern Maryland for the 2019 season, Edwin Garcia, Jon Griffin, Craig Maddox, Frank Martinez, and Angelys Nina.

The Blue Crabs play six exhibitions games in total, with four coming at home. Following the team's first Spring Training game at the York Revolution's ballpark, the team plays their Spring Training home opener April 19th when they host the Black Sox. The squad will then travel to Lancaster to play their final road game on April 22nd and follow that up with a York/High Point Rockers double header on April 23rd that is free to the public. To polish off the Spring Training schedule, the Blue Crabs will host High Point on April 24th in a game that will be closed to the public.

Full 2019 Blue Crabs Spring Training roster:

Pitchers:

RHP Wilfredo Boscan

RHP Ryan Chaffee

RHP Brandon Cumpton

LHP Adam Choplick

LHP Pat Dean

RHP John Hayes

RHP Andrew Johnston

RHP Michael Kelly

RHP Mat Latos

RHP El'Hajj Muhammad

RHP Miguel Nunez

RHP John Richy

RHP Craig Stem

RHP Daryl Thompson (Player-coach)

LHP Tommy Thorpe

Catchers:

Mike Falsetti

Charlie Valerio

Infielders:

Kent Blackstone

Matt Dean

Edwin Garcia

Jon Griffin

Rian Kiniry

Craig Maddox (Player-coach)

Frank Martinez

Josh McAdams

Angelys Nina

Outfielders

Tony Thomas

Rubi Silva

Cory Vaughn

*Denotes returner

The team opens the 2019 season on May 3rd at home against the Lancaster Barnstormers. To save your seat at the ballpark for the upcoming season and other team news, visit www.somdbluecrabs.com or call 301-638-9788.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 18, 2019

Blue Crabs Announce Spring Training Roster - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.