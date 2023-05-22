Blue Crabs Ambush FerryHawks with 15-Run Attack

(Waldorf) The series was split with one game apiece, with the Crabs winning the day before 1-0 due to the conditions. Having snapped their four-game losing streak, the Blue Crabs were trying to close the book with a win on the six-game homestand.

It was an ambush by the Blue Crabs offense, who had only scored three runs in three days. With the bases loaded, Ryan Haug floated a single into center field to score Michael Wielansky and Braxton Lee, a throwing error on a double steal would lead to the third run being scored and Southern Maryland going up 3-0.

In the third, Isaias Quiroz got his first hit as a Blue Crab, scoring a couple more runs to make it 6-0; Quiroz would score shortly after on a wild pitch. The Blue Crabs continued to string hits together, and score runs in bunches, as they had a huge fifth inning when they scored five more runs on six hits and was capped off with a Haug two-RBI triple. He tallied four RBIs in the contest and had his club leading 13-0.

Staten Island would score one run from a Roldani Baldwin home run, and Wielansky hit his sixth long ball of the year in the eighth as the Crabs walked away with a massive 15-1 win over a North Division rival.

Mitch Lambson was the starter for the Crabs and would get his fourth win of the season as he goes to 4-0 and leads the league in wins. Lambson went seven innings, allowed just one run, and struck out a season-high of 10 batters.

The homestand is over, and the Blue Crabs will start a long road trip with a record of 13-8, tied for first place in the North Division. The upcoming week will feature another road series with the York Revolution and a weekend series against the Long Island Ducks. Daryl Thompson is slated to pitch the opening game against York, with the first pitch coming at 6:35. Every game will broadcast onto FloSports.

