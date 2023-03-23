Blue Crabs Add Two New Arms

(Waldorf, MD) On Thursday, the Blue Crabs announced the signing of two new arms for their 15th anniversary season. The Blue Crabs will welcome 17-year veteran Jesse Estrada and 24-year-old Connor Gleeson to the club.

Estrada is a 39-year-old right-handed pitcher from El Paso, Texas. He started his professional baseball journey in 2005 while in the Chicago Cubs farm system. Estrada worked his way up to Triple-A for the Cubs before going to the Washington Nationals organization and pitching in the minors for a few years. The hurler has spent most of his career pitching in the Mexican League; his most recent club was Mariachis de Guadalajara. The journeyman appeared in over 350 games and brings his pitching knowledge to the Blue Crabs.

Connor Gleeson although he hails from Auckland, New Zealand. The import was considered one of the top prospects from New Zealand in 2016, the year he pitched his first American season at South Florida State College. Gleeson would split his four years of eligibility between South Florida State and Gardner-Webb University before graduating in 2022. In late 2022, Gleeson would pitch his first professional season in the Australian League with Auckland Tuatara, pitching in 12 games and logging 18.1 innings.

Adding two more arms to their pitching staff, the Blue Crabs are getting set for their opening-day matchup against the Lancaster Barnstormers on April 28. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for weekly promotions such as Bark in the Park, Beer and Wings Thursdays presented by Foster's Grille, and postgame fireworks.

