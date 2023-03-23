Josh Pressley Named to ALPB Silver Anniversary Team

March 23, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) News Release







(New York) - Josh Pressley, a slugging first baseman who was the ALPB Player of the Year in 2008, was named to the Atlantic League Silver Anniversary team on Thursday. He is the eighth of 25 outstanding players to be named to the honorary squad.

Pressley played five seasons in Somerset, helping the Patriots capture ALPB Championships in 2008 and 2009. He finished his career with two seasons in Sugar Land in 2012 and 2013.

Pressley's 2008 season was one of the most impressive in ALPB history. The 6'6" left-handed hitter was named the league's Player of the Year and a postseason All-Star after leading the league with a .354 average and 30 home runs. He also topped the league with 173 hits, 296 total bases, a .605 slugging percentage and a .440 on-base percentage. His 101 RBI were the fifth-most in the league that season. Pressley and teammate Brandon Larson each hit 30 home runs in 2008 making them just the second tandem in league history to surpass the 30-homer mark.

The 2008 season marked the first of four consecutive All-Star appearances for Pressley with only three other players in ALPB history having earned more. His .354 average in 2008 remains the ninth highest in league history while his 296 total bases that year has only been topped twice. In ALPB career totals, Pressley ranks fifth with 124 home runs, sixth with 505 RBI, eighth with 289 extra base hits, and ninth with 163 doubles.

The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) is celebrating its 25th Anniversary in 2023 and its ten member clubs have selected elite former players to comprise the official ALPB Silver Anniversary team. A total of 25 players have been selected to commemorate the league's first quarter century. The list of honorees is comprised of former Players of the Year, Pitchers of the Year, League Championship MVPs, All-Stars and record holders, the most talented players to ever grace an Atlantic League ballpark.

Josh and his wife Taylor reside in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. with their son, JJ.

Over the course of the next two months, the 25th Anniversary Team will be revealed one at a time on the ALPB website and social media channels as well as the same platforms of each Atlantic League club. Please visit each week to see which fan favorite players made the all-time greats roster.

Atlantic League Silver Anniversary Team Members

LHP Mike Guilfoyle RHP Tim Cain

OF Glenn Murray 3B Jeff Nettles

RHP Lincoln Mikkelsen UTIL/DH Ray Navarrete

RHP Jim Ed Warden 1B Josh Pressley

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.