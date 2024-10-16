Blood Drive at Pelicans Ballpark October 31

Pelicans and The Blood Connection Partner on Blood Drive to Aid Storm Recovery Relief

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans announced today that they are teaming up with The Blood Connection to host a blood drive to aid storm recovery relief. The Blood Connection's mobile donation vehicle will be stationed at Pelicans Ballpark next to Gate 4 on Thursday, October 31. Donors will receive a $50 E-Gift Card from The Blood Connection as well as a ticket to a 2025 Myrtle Beach Pelicans game.

Chelsea Holler of The Blood Connection noted that a single donation burns 650 calories and could save up to 3 lives.

"As our neighbors and friends continue to deal with the aftereffects of Hurricane Helene, we are proud to partner with The Blood Connection by hosting a blood donation drive at Pelicans Ballpark," stated Pelicans Team President Ryan Moore. "Ensuring that blood supplies are replenished is a critical need of the ongoing storm recovery relief efforts. We encourage everyone who is able, to please join us at the ballpark and donate to this important cause. As a way to say 'Thank You', we are excited to provide all blood drive donors with a ticket to a 2025 Pelicans home game."

Pre-registration is available for the October 31 event at thebloodconnection.org. Walk-ups are also welcome. Donors should park in the suite parking lot along 21st Avenue North.

For any questions, members of the community can call the Pelicans front office at 843-918-6000.

