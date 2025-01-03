Blizzard Sign Wide Receiver Zane Lewis

January 3, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have signed WR Zane Lewis for the 2025 season.

Zane Lewis (5-9 170) is a wide receiver/kick returner from Westminster, Maryland, about 36 miles from Baltimore. He is an Indoor Football League (IFL) rookie for the 2025 Green Bay Blizzard. Now that it is officially 2025, Blizzard season is approaching quickly. Lewis will join the team for training camp in early March.

Lewis began his college career with the Rams of Shepherd University, located in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. The Division II program of the NCAA competes in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC). Lewis spent the most time as a return man for kicks and punts. He redshirted in 2018, but from 2019 to 2021, Lewis appeared in 29 games. As a Ram, he returned 22 punts for 251 yards and one 67-yard touchdown. He also returned 24 kicks for 558 yards. Through those years, the team excelled, finishing with records of 10-3, 1-0, and 13-2, and making the playoffs in 2019 and 2021.

Before the 2022 season, Lewis transferred to the University of Delaware and became a key special teams contributor. From 2022 to 2023, he appeared in 15 games as a Blue Hen and returned seven punts for 41 yards total. In addition, Lewis recorded a tackle and two fumble recoveries. He has demonstrated his ability to find cutting angles and openings in the opponent's defense, which has led to his success.

Special teams is an important part of the IFL game, as there are multiple ways to score. In 2024, Blizzard kick returns were explosive. The team was fourth in the league in total return yards (1612) and third in average yards per return (20.2). Returning Blizzard wide receiver Andre Williams led the league in average yards per return (29.1). When Lewis joins the team, the pair may create a dynamic duo of wide receiver/kick returners.

