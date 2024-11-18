Blizzard Re-Sign Wide Receiver Andre Williams

November 18, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have signed WR Andre Williams for the 2025 season.

Andre Williams (6-2, 200) returns to the Green Bay Blizzard for a second season. The Nashua, NH native and Dean College alum has spent time in the Indoor Football League (IFL) for several seasons. His experience and knowledge of the indoor game makes him an asset on the field and in the locker room.

Williams has played for various indoor leagues throughout his professional career. However, he has found a home with the IFL and has been in the league since 2021. He has played for multiple teams and served as a receiver and kick returner for each.

Last year, Williams would serve a similar role, specializing in kick returns. The Blizzard special teams unit was dynamic. Green Bay had the fourth-most return yards of any team in the league and the third-highest average return yards.

Although Williams signed on May 3, 2024, he quickly became a key contributor. He led the league in average kick return yards (29.1)! Williams finished the season with five games played, 291 kick return yards and one touchdown on ten attempts while also staying active in the receiving game. His 9.89 yards per reception was the fourth-highest on the 2024 Blizzard.

After hosting the Eastern Conference Championship in Green Bay, Williams and the team felt they left more on the table. He wanted to share this with Blizzard fans, "I am excited to be back in Blizzard Town; we're running it back and turning it up a notch. I can't wait to bring the Blizzard back in with y'all!"

The 2025 season will be upon IFL fans quickly! Stay up to date with Green Bay Blizzard news and signings by following the Green Bay Blizzard Facebook, Instagram, X, and the website!

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from November 18, 2024

Blizzard Re-Sign Wide Receiver Andre Williams - Green Bay Blizzard

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.