Blizzard Re-Sign Defensive Lineman Rafiq Abdul-Wahid

November 22, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Green Bay Blizzard have re-signed DL Rafiq Abdul-Wahid for the 2025 season.

Rafiq Abdul-Wahid (6-2, 265) joins the Green Bay Blizzard for another year! The defensive lineman has shown improvement each year in the league and has become an integral part of the team. He was one of the best defensive lineman in the league in 2024, and he will lead the Blizzard defense once again this 2025 season.

The Baltimore, MD native had a successful college football career with Chowan University. Abdul-Wahid earned two Second Team All-CIAA DL selections, a 2017 All-CIAA Rookie Team selection, and participated in the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl. After achieving these accolades, the versatile D-Lineman set out to begin his professional career.

In 2022, Abdul-Wahid turned from Chowan Hawk to Green Bay Blizzard, but an injury sidelined him after just one game. Despite this, his playing ability was evident. In 2023, Abdul-Wahid re-signed and appeared in eight games. He once again proved himself capable across the defensive line and even filled in as an emergency offensive lineman.

The following year, Green Bay's defense was among the best in the Indoor Football League (IFL). The defensive line rotation seemed unstoppable as the team led the league in sacks, forced fumbles, and least offensive yards allowed per game. Abdul-Wahid anchored the defense with 37 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks (led the IFL), two forced fumbles, two safeties, two blocked kicks, and one pass breakup through 18 games. For his outstanding play, the IFL awarded Abdul-Wahid a Second Team All-IFL DL selection. Now, the focus has shifted to March 2025. Abdul-Wahid had one message for the team and fans; "let's work." The Blizzard will kick off the season on March 21, 2025. It is the first time the Blizzard have opened the season on the road since 2017.

