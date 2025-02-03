Blast Take Down the Wave!: MASL Monday: Baltimore, San Diego, and Dallas Highlights

February 3, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Baltimore Blast YouTube Video







Kick off your week with MASL Monday! We break down the Baltimore Blast's thrilling victory over the Milwaukee Wave, plus the San Diego Sockers' win over the Tacoma Stars. And what happened to the Dallas Sidekicks this weekend? Our crew has you covered with all the highlights, analysis, and debate. Join the conversation and share your thoughts on the latest MASL action!

